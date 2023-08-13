Kandi Burruss Gives Us Glam At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Stop In Atlanta

Kandi Burruss gave us glam over the weekend when she attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in Atlanta. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star definitely pulled out all the stops for Bey’s popular world tour and gave us fashion goals in the process!
For this look, the reality star served face in a diamond-encrusted bralette which she paired with a pair of silver leggings. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added silver hoop earrings to give the look a pop. She paired the ensemble with matching shoes which complemented the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers. As for her hair, the beauty took us back to the ’90s with high pigtails and swooped edges.
