Celebrate National Lipstick Day By Shopping These Black-Owned Brands

Maui Bigelow’s mission is pretty simple – to create a path for bold, beautiful women to shine, grow, and glow in both personal and professional brilliance. The curator of PHAT Girl Fresh, a digital platform that blends feminism with social, fashion, and beauty culture, Maui is known for bringing progressive, authentic conversations with a southern charm only she can provide. A rising public figure, she draws hundreds of thousands of yearly readers through her experiences in healing and personal transformations, social change work, and Plus style and beauty.

“Those that don’t got it, can’t show it. Those that got it, can’t hide it.”

Today is National Lipstick Day, it is an ode to one of most women’s favorite beauty products. The bible says, “he who finds a wife finds a good thing” and while we aren’t arguing that point, the book of beauty states, they who find a good lippie have found favor in the eyes of the beauty Gawds. This means that today is the perfect day to find favor in hues of red, pink, purple, and any other color you can think of.

I know that when many of you think about beauty products, including lipstick, your mind immediately goes to larger brands like Loreal, MAC Cosmetics, and Nars. While these are all amazing brands, there are others who require that same energy. Black-owned beauty brands deserve a whole lot more love and light than they receive. No, they may not boast the longevity, cult following, or respect of spaces like BeautyCon and NYFW but they are doing amazing things. Like Pat McGrath becoming a billionaire thanks to her brand, Supa’s The Crayon Case selling out and making millions in a matter of minutes and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty creating what is one of the most inclusive beauty brands to date.

So yeah, while we are still out here in these streets (or at home) being radical, righteous, and trying to avoid “The Rona” during the highly energized Black Lives Matter Movement we can still keep it cute. Oh and nothing says cute and Black Lives Matter like supporting black-owned businesses on National Lipstick Day or any other day because every day is an opportunity to celebrate Black culture.

Just in case you need a little direction, we are sharing a few of our faves, get into it sis!