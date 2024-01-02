Jordyn And Jodie Woods Kick Off 2024 With Stunning ‘ESSENCE GU’ Cover

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The new year is just beginning – and Jordyn Woods is kicking it off right with a new cover with ESSENCE GU. Jordyn looks stunning, with her sister Jodie Woods discussing relationships, loss, and achieving their dreams.

Looking like twins, Jordyn, 26, and Jodie, 17, pose in three different shoots. Two feature the pair together, and one gives them each the spotlight. Each editorial photo highlights their individual style and flair.

Jordyn gives sexy bombshell vibes, while Jodie is about fun and flirty. Jordyn wears a black turtleneck dress and silver jewelry in one pose and a high-neck, cold shoulder black and sequin mini dress in another. She also dons a colorful turtleneck dress for her solo shot. Jordyn’s hair is brown with blonde highlights and parted on the side.

Jodie’s hair is in a high ponytail with baby hairs swooped to the ‘gawds and Shirley Temple curls. She poses in a jean fringe mini skirt and a black bodycon. Tyrell Hampton captured photos, and Danasia Sutton did the fabulous styling.

Jordyn Woods calls working in the industry with her sister, “a blessing.”

The interview that follows the glamour shots is just as intriguing as the images. In “Partners In Prime: It Takes Two,” Jordyn talks about being in the industry with her sister, her relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, and how she emerged from controversy with the Kardashians.

According to the article, Jordyn – who didn’t have a sister to guide her through the industry – had her first negative paparazzi encounter at 12. She learned from what she described as “the worst day of her life” and shared insights with her sister.

Jordyn tells Nandi Howard, “Maneuvering in the industry with my little sister, it’s kind of scary, just because I know what the industry entails. You have to have very thick skin—but it’s also a blessing because we’re able to do it together. I know I have my right hand there with me.”

Jodie echoed her sister’s sentiments, saying. “People will hate just because they weren’t in the same position as you growing up. “I just don’t listen to people on the Internet. ”

Jordyn and Jodie will appear on the digital cover for ESSENCE GU and in ESSENCE‘s January/February issue. Read the full interview here.

