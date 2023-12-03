Usher Gets Emotional During Final Las Vegas Residency Show

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a long stint of excellence for Usher and his My Way Las Vegas Residency but sadly, the time has come for it to end.

The 45 year old celebrated his last residency performance over the weekend and, like many of us, was overcome with emotion after completing the career milestone. During a performance of “Without You,” the future Super Bowl halftime headliner got visibly emotional and dropped to his knees in the middle of the tune. In a now viral video, the singer, who wore nothing but silver parachute pants, can be seen covering his face with his hands while appearing to cry. He was also surrounded by his background dancers and fellow musicians who gathered together to relish in the moment of his last residency show.

Usher then turned his back to the crowd to wipe away tears and celebrate the feat with his crew while regaining his composure. He eventually turned back to the Dolby Live audience and graciously accepted their cheers and applause. “God bless you, I love you,” he told the crowd, who were all on their feet during this incredible moment.

Check out a clip of the moment below.

Now that Usher’s Las Vegas residency has come to an end, he’s shifting his focus to his big Super Bowl halftime performance. The “Superstar” crooner announced the news in September via a series of social media promo posts in collaboration with Apple Music and Roc Nation.

In a statement about the news, Usher called the upcoming performance an “honor of a lifetime,” sharing that he “can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

He continued by thanking the fans and “everyone who made this opportunity happen,” before closing the statement with “I’ll see you real soon.”

We’re sad to see his Las Vegas residency come to a close, but we can’t wait to see him take the stage at the Super Bowl!

