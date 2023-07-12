5 Times Usher Was A Romancing R&B Menace At His Vegas Residency

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

With sold-out shows every night, dozens of celebrities swooning in the audience, and headline-grabbing antics, Usher’s Vegas residency is the hottest ticket in town.

The man who convinced us that we reminded him of a long lost love, confessed his sins in surround sound, and made us trade places before forcing us to accept that he wouldn’t be waiting on our call has been serenading all the baddies. From KeKe Palmer to Saweetie, Issa Rae, Kimora Lee Simmons, Taraji P. Henson, and more, Usher is putting the sin in sin city and we’re here for it.

Most notably, Usher made trending news when a clip of KeKe Palmer showing off her MILF assets in a sexy mesh dress went viral. KeKe’s baby daddy Darius took to Twitter when he tweeted “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” “You a mom” might as well be a summer anthem for mothers around the world, who jumped to KeKe’s defense.

Days after KeKe’s viral attendance, Saweetie had her shot with Usher, but kept it cooler than a cucumber, even prompting the There Goes My Baby artist to ask if she was too good to sing his songs. Saweetie may have kept her distance, but Issa Rae and not even 21 Savage could contain their fandom.

Social media has officially dubbed Usher a “menace,” after stirring up drama between Keke Palmer and her boo, eating strawberries out of a fan’s hand, chasing Yung Miami around the stage, and allowing fans to propose with him singing in the background.

Keep scrolling to see Usher living up to the menacing moniker.

When He Sang Sweet Nothings To Our Good Sis Keke Palmer

The actress, podcaster, and proud new mom popped out for a girls’ night, where the singer made her the center of attention. She was sporting a partially sheer dress that showed off her curves as he sang “There Goes My Baby” to her, as she giggled sweetly. It appeared to be all in good fun, but her partner was not thrilled with her attire during the encounter. The internet clapped back on Palmer’s behalf, hijacking our timelines with debates that lasted for days. Thanks a lot, Mr. Raymond.

When He Stole Saweetie’s Attention

Next in line for Usher’s special treatment was the Icy girl herself. Saweetie maintained direct eye contact (a difficult feat in dark shades) with the singer as he sang the same track with the same sexy energy.

She bopped her head on beat while smacking on bubblegum and letting a knowing smirk shine through. Midway through the song, he passed her the mic and asked her to sing a bar, and she was a good sport about it.

A duet with an R&B legend? That’s way more fun than another round of roulette.

When He Had Issa Rae Ready To Risk It All

The President of Barbieland was all smiles when Usher sidled up to her acting, leaving the stage to ask permission to sing to her. He brought her back to the stage with him and proceeded to sing several songs to her, including the classic Superstar from his 2004 album Confessions.

It was a fitting tribute to one of the brightest stars we know.

When He Sent Winnie Harlow Into Hiding

The crooner caught the supermodel’s eye, and she didn’t want no smoke. She leaped right into her man’s lap during the show, ensuring that the couple would return to a happy home from Las Vegas.

The top model shared a playful post about her actions on Instagram. “Figured out the secret to the Usher concert.. sit in your mans lap Mamas,” she wrote beneath a clip of the concert.

When He Made 21 Forget He Was A Savage

No one in the audience is immune to Usher’s charms. The R&B OG invited the spitter to soften up for a quick duet of the early aughts smash “My Boo.”

Clearly, 21 was freaking out about Usher and Alicia in that video, like the rest of us. 2004 man, you just had to be there.

