Usher Announces He Will Headline The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher has a big announcement – and we’re here for it!

On Sunday, Sept. 24, the singer announced that he will headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The 44-year-old entertainer confirmed the news via a series of social media promo posts in collaboration with Apple Music and Roc Nation. In the video, Usher gets an urgent call from some of his famous friends – including a future version of himself – who give the musician the news about his big headlining spot. The skit is a play on his 2004 single, “Confessions” where he receives a phone call while in the studio before jumping into the iconic tune.

In a statement about the news, Usher called the upcoming performance an “honor of a lifetime,” sharing that he “can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

He continued by thanking the fans and “everyone who made this opportunity happen,” before closing the statement with “I’ll see you real soon.”

This year will mark the fifth year that Roc Nation has teamed up with the NFL to produce the Halftime Show, and to celebrate the news, owner Jay-Z made his own statement about Usher hitting the stage at the big game. The rapper called Usher the “ultimate artist and showman,” explaining that he’s “charted his own unique course since his debut at the age of 15.”

He continued by giving Usher his well-deserved flowers, explaining that he “bares his soul,” during his performances.

Jay-Z concluded his statement by saying that Usher’s “remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world,” and that he “can’t wait to see the magic.”

The Apple Music Halftime Show will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024, and we can’t wait to see it!

