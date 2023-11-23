Happy Thanksgiving From The HB Team!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Thanksgiving, beauties! It’s officially the holidays and with the current news cycle, we can all use some joy and an excuse to get all dressed up even if it’s for the occasion in our living room.

Still deciding what to wear? Check out these outfit inspirations. Finalizing your Thanksgiving menu? Try these viral Thanksgiving recipes. Hosting? Be sure to think about your vegan guests, this year.

Keep scrolling for a message from the HB team.

Shamika Sanders

Wow. a year has gone by already. I remember preparing this post last year and taking a moment to pause to think about the things I am grateful for. In a social media-fueled world where 9-5 jobs get an interestingly bad rap, I am thankful for my 9-5 because it allows me to serve Black women every day through thoughtful stories and a dedication to showing us in the best light. I love logging onto HelloBeutiful.com and being of service with my pen. I’m thankful for all of our readers who are the backbone of this digital destination. Happy Thanksgiving!

Marsha Badger

2023 was a bumpy year that yielded lots of wins and memorable moments. I am grateful to do what I love every day. Being a Black storyteller is a significant role that I take seriously. Controlling the narrative of our stories, art, and gifts will eventually become the blueprint for future generations. It is an honor to highlight Black artists, business owners, or anyone with an enthralling story to tell.

As I watch what’s going on in the world, I am reminded not to take life for granted. It is a gift to live out loud as an openly gay Black woman in New York City. From Palestine to Congo, people worldwide are fighting for the right to exist freely in their land. As the world continues to grow in chaos, take the time to increase your dosage of self-care. We can only take care of each other if we take care of ourselves first.

Happy Thanksgiving From The Team

Samjah Iman

Reflecting on this year, I have various things to be grateful for. However, what stands out the most to me right now are the chances I’ve had to rally around and commune with other like-minded Black women who have carried me through a challenging 2023 with their warmth, empathy, good energy, wisdom, wittiness, prayers, stories, inspiring style, funny group chats, and listening ears. Black women have always shown up for me, but this year, they put a little extra TLC in my universe, and I am beyond thankful for that.

Tatayana Yomary

HelloBeautiful’s audience is one of a kind. Devoted, passionate, loyal, and supportive — the list can truly go on and on. I am forever grateful and humbled that you all appreciate Black stories and have given me (and the editorial team) space to tell them unapologetically. Sharing the triumphs of Black women and providing support through difficult times will always be one of the most rewarding aspects of the job. I love watching the readers grow with HB and I’

Keyaira Boone

I am thankful for old friends, new adventures, and safe spaces to land. I am thankful for the Black women who have said my name in rooms I have long dreamed of, the Black men who have protected and nurtured me even when I had no idea they were doing so, and the ancestors who watch over us all. Happy Thanksgiving!

