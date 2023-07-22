Jamie Foxx Shares An Update On His Medical Condition

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery.

The 55 year old actor took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a video where he opened up about the “medical complication” that he went through that caused him to be hospitalized back in April. Although the actor didn’t give many details about the condition that caused him have to be in the hospital, he did share his gratitude for those who shared their support during the situation.

Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through…. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️,” the video’s caption read. Check it out below.

During the video, he also went on to explain why he stayed so quiet during the experience, explaining to fans, “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man,” he shared.

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

The actor also gave credit to his family, explaining how great it felt that “they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

He also used the opportunity to dispel any rumors that have circulated since his emergency first occurred. “As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine,” he explained. “I’m not paralyzed, but … I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

We continue to keep Jamie Foxx and his family in our prayers. RELATED STORIES:

Day Shift Cast Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco & Karla Souza Talk Family, Style and Vampires