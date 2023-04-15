Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Saweetie Turns Up The Heat In A Leather Ensemble

Saweetie is everything in her Coachella fit!

Published on April 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
NCAA Super Saturday Concert Featuring Saweetie

Source: Richard Rodriguez / Getty

Saweetie was spotted on Instagram over the weekend donning a HAWT leather look and we’re in love! The “My Type” rapper wore the two piece ensemble to the annual Coachella music festival and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a few photos of herself rocking the brown leather look which included a crop top with lace up detailing in the middle and sides and matching flared brown leather pants with lace up detailing throughout

Related Stories

She wore the sexy look while attending the desert music festival and paired the look with shiny jewelry while rocking her hair in a platinum blonde style with loose curls that fell on her shoulders.

To show off the fit, Saweetie posted an Instagram photo carousel while modeling the look to perfection from all angles. “howdy !” she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Saweetie’s 13 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “You’re sooo perfectttttt🥺❤️❤️” one follower commented while another wrote,  “blonde just looks so right on you” and another was left speechless, writing, “Oh my god wifey looking godly as always 😮‍💨🍜
Looking good, Saweetie!

RELATED TAGS

most recent Newsletter Saweetie

More from HelloBeautiful
HB x MN Women To Know Tech Titans March/April Cover
Shamika Sanders

Letter From The Editor: Behind Our Epic Tech Titans Cover Shoot

Our annual Women To Know franchise spotlights dynamic women making a difference in their industries. This year we celebrate Black women in tech.

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close