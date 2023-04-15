Saweetie Turns Up The Heat In A Leather Ensemble

Saweetie was spotted on Instagram over the weekend donning a HAWT leather look and we’re in love! The “My Type” rapper wore the two piece ensemble to the annual Coachella music festival and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process.
Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a few photos of herself rocking the brown leather look which included a crop top with lace up detailing in the middle and sides and matching flared brown leather pants with lace up detailing throughout
She wore the sexy look while attending the desert music festival and paired the look with shiny jewelry while rocking her hair in a platinum blonde style with loose curls that fell on her shoulders.
To show off the fit, Saweetie posted an Instagram photo carousel while modeling the look to perfection from all angles. “howdy !” she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.
