Saweetie Debuts A Platinum Blonde Buzz Cut Ahead Of The Holiday Season

They say a woman who cuts her hair is a woman who’s about to change her entire life. Judging by Saweetie’s latest look, she might have plans to dominate 2022.

The self-proclaimed Icy Princess took to Instagram to show off her new look, a platinum blonde buzz cut.

I’ve honestly never saw Saweetie in a hairstyle that didn’t look good, so of course she is owning this latest look. I’ll admit, I’m not 100% the “Tap In” rapper actually did the big chop. If she did, it’ll be interesting to see how she rocks the style into the new year.

Back in November of 2020, the 28-year-old artist showed off an animal print buzz cut on her Instagram feed. For all we know, this latest style could be part of her vacation wig rotation.

In any case, Saweetie looks GOODT! She could have Christmas ornaments hanging from her scalp and we would all look on with adoration. She has a face that could carry just about any look known to man. That’s what we call pretty girl sh*t, in my best Saweetie voice.

Whether this is a new look for her, or just a wig in rotation, I’m in love with the bold hairstyle. If you thought Saweetie was gorgeous before, get ready to see the fullness of her beauty. With no hair to hide behind, I think we are about to see a bolder Saweetie, with the confidence to match. What do you think? Are you loving her latest look?

