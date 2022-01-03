Saweetie Takes Her New Buzz Cut And Birkin Bag On A Date To The Lakers Game

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Saweetie and her buzz cut were spotted at the Lakers vs Timberwolves game, and we think the new look tripled her confidence.

In an Instagram post the 28-year-old bombshell wrote, “took my birkin on a date 🙂 @lakers”

The Tap In rapper sat court side clad in a floral sequins Dolce and Gabbana embroidered jacket, pink Dolce and Gabbana sandals, and a pink bedazzled Birkin bag. She partnered her festive look with ripped boyfriend jeans, a white crop top, a black cap, and oversized hoop earrings.

The rapper also made a New Year’s Eve appearance at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. She looked radiant in a sparkly bustier, large round earrings, and a blush pink skirt. Saweetie can slay a colorful wig, but this buzz cut really highlights the beauty of her face. I’m so here for this new look!

Awards season is right around the corner and we already know Saweetie lives for a red carpet moment. It’ll be interesting to see how she embraces this look when it’s time to throw on a ball gown. Whether she’s in a fancy dress, sweatsuit, or bikini, Saweetie rarely disappoints. What do you think? Are you feeling her new look?

