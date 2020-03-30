Rihanna Gives Bossed Up Durag Energy On New British Vogue Cover

After giving an incredible speech at the NAACP Awards reminding folks that it’s up to us to “fix this world together,” announcing that she donated protective equipment to the New York’s overloaded hospitals and through her Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to various organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., the Caribbean and Africa, what could Rihanna possibly do next?

Try slaying the May 2020 cover of British Vogue, in a durag, the first time in the iconic magazine’s history.

Styled by the magazine’s EIC Edward Enniful and shot by photographer Steven Klein, the Grammy winner and makeup mogul looks absolutely stunning, giving what I would call bossed up durag energy in all-white Burberry suit and tie and black Stephen Jones Millinery headscarf.

WORK, WORK, WORK, WORK, WORK!

In an interview with journalist, Afua Hirsh, the 32-year-old is candid about her politics, speaking up and being a boss in the music studio and with her brands.

Her response to people shocked her makeup was so inclusive: “I’m shocked by people saying, ‘Oh my god, what made you think of making make-up for black girls?’ I’m like, ‘What? You thought this was like, a marketing strategy? Like I’m a genius?’ It’s shocking most of the time. Then it turns into disappointment that this is groundbreaking right now. In my mind, this was just normal.”

On rewriting all the copy on Fenty Beauty product labels: “Oh yeah! I write all of the copy for the websites, the product descriptions, product names, the color names…I do have a huge team, but I just don’t necessarily think their tone is mine. I’d feel like a fraud selling something that I can’t stand by.”

(Can we also get into this lewk on her second cover?)

On that anticipated R9 Album: “I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out… I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

On starting seeing life differently as she ages: “Since I turned 32, I’m realizing life is really short. You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate shit, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much. What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My grey area is shutting down.”

On having children, even without a man: “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Read Rihanna’s May British Vogue cover story in its entirety here.

