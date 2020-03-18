Issa Rae Is A Style Queen On The Cover Of Refinery 29’s Digital Issue

Issa Raecan walk on water. OK, not really but thanks to some impressive set design by Shelley Burgon on the cover of Refinery 29’s digital (UN)Cover magazine, it looks like she can.
The multi-hyphenate actress covers this month’s digital issue where she opens up about season four of Insecure, rooting for everybody Black, her production company, and how much she hates Jessica from Netflix’s Love Is Blind. (“hate” is our word, but she was upset with her).
“Season 4 is going to be lit,” she told Refinery29. If you’re an Insecure fan, you remember when Natasha Rothwell posted a photo from inside the writer’s room that showed castor oil and Frank’s hot sauce among other very Black things. Instead of it being a validation of the Black writers who have a seat at the table, it became a moment for some of Black Twitter to call her out for “performative” Blackness.”
In addition to putting the final touches on the hit HBO show, Issa has her creative hand in a record label and owns a coffee shop. “This moment feels like a lot of opportunities are being presented to me and it is just about taking advantage of them and making the right decisions,” she said.
Issa recently starred in the romance drama The Photograph and has other projects like The Lovebirds coming. Does she ever get tired of juggling so many balls at one time?
And about that whole Jessica line up top, here’s what she had to say,
“I was very upset with Jessica,” she said. “But I was very upset with Mark too, because it’s like, have some respect for yourself, man!” Agreed.
Styled by Shibon Kennedy, Issa dons fabulous looks by designers Nina Ricci, Gucci, Jennifer Fisher and more. (Links to the items, here).
Read the rest of the cover story, here.
