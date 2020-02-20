CLOSE
Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Here Are 21 Of Her Most Fashionable Looks!

Posted 24 hours ago

Rihanna red carpet moments

Source: HECTOR RETAMAL/Lars Niki/ Jason LaVeris/Frank Trapper /Jackson Lee / Getty

The world’s favorite Bad Gal turns 32 today (2/20)! Rihanna is the gift that keeps on giving. She has blessed us with a phenomenal makeup line with Fenty Beauty, sexy undergarments with Fenty x Savage, an exclusive clothing line, chart-topping albums, newsworthy clapbacks, memorable fashion moments, charitable donations, and if we’re lucky, she’ll give us her long-awaited album. 

In her 32 years of life, Rihanna has done so much. She’s made it very clear that she has no plans on stopping.

As she continues to dominate various industries, she’s still the person you want to watch on the red carpet. She’s a fashion KILLA! Who else could wear a doobie to an awards show and make it couture? If Rih Rih wears it today, the entire look will be copied faster than a Fashion Nova remake by tomorrow. She is truly a trendsetter.

Rihanna has given us over 10 years of amazing fashion moments. In honor of her birthday, we’re checking out 21 times she’s killed the fashion game.

1. RIHANNA AT THE MET GALA, 2018

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA Source:Getty

Rihanna was the epitome of “Heavenly Bodies” when she dressed as the Pope in this silver Christian Dior Haute Couture ensemble. Praise Be!

2. RIHANNA AT THE NYFW 3RD ANNUAL FASHION ROCKS CONCERT, 2006

Conde Nast Media Group Kicks Off New York Fall Fashion Week with 3rd Annual Fashion Rocks - Arrivals Source:Getty

Rihanna kicked off New York Fashion Week at the Conde Nast Media Group 3rd Annual Fashion Rocks Concert at Radio City Music Hall in a gorgeous, silver gown with a center split.

3. RIHANNA AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2006

2006 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

Rihanna looked flawless in a white halter dress with a deep v-neck during the 2006 Billboard Music Awards.

4. RIHANNA AT THE MET GALA, 2009

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

Rihanna knows how to do menswear! She attended the MET gala in a black Dolce & Gabbana suit.

5. RIHANNA AT THE 53RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2011

USA - 53rd Annual Grammy Awards - arrivals Source:Getty

Rihanna attended the 53rd Grammy Award in a Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring 2011 gown.

6. RIHANNA AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2011

USA - The 2011 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas Source:Getty

Rihanna KILLED this Max Azria suit at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards. The red hair was an added bonus.

7. RIHANNA AT THE WESTFIELD STRATFORD CITY CHRISTMAS LIGHTING, 2012

Rihanna Switches On Westfield Stratford City Christmas Lights Source:Getty

Rihanna wore a contrast stripped suit from Acne’s menswear collection to the Westfield Stratford City Christmas lighting event. She paired the suit with a Raf Simons blazer. This was such a fun, retro look.

8. RIHANNA ON THE STREETS OF NYC, 2013

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 14, 2013 Source:Getty

Rihanna hit the streets of New York in a army fatigue crop top, boyfriend jeans, and a gold cap. FRESH!

9. RIHANNA AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2013

2013 American Music Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

This was the doobie heard around the world. Rihanna posed at the 2013 American Music Awards in a Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2013 couture look and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

10. RIHANNA AT THE IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, 2014

NBC's "2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards" - Backstage Source:Getty

Rihanna and her bantu knots attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She gave us goth-realness in a Givenchy Couture by Riccardo Tisci dress, leather jacket, and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

11. RIHANNA AT THE MET GALA, 2014

"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

Whew, the perfection! Rihanna attended the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala in a white two-piece ensemble by Stella McCartney.

12. RIHANNA AT THE AMFAR LA INSPIRATION GALA, 2014

2014 amfAR LA Inspiration Gala Source:Getty

These photos of Rihanna at the 2014 amfAR LA Inspiration Gala don’t do her any justice. She bodied this Tom Ford gown.

13. RIHANNA AT THE CFDA FASHION AWARDS, 2014

USA - 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards In New York - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

When you receive the style icon award, you better show up looking like an ICON! Rihanna attended the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards clad in a sheer, Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown.

14. RIHANNA AT THE 57TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2015

USA - 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Source:Getty

Rihanna arrived to The 57th Annual Grammy Awards in a pink tiered Giambattista Valli gown.

15. RIHANNA AT THE MET GALA, 2015

USA - 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala - ��China: Through The Looking Glass�� - Red Carpet Arrivals In New York Source:Getty

Rihanna attended the “China: Through the Looking Glass” 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala in a gorgeous, yellow gown. She told Vanity Fair, “It’s Chinese couture and it’s made by Guo Pei. It’s handmade by one Chinese woman and it took her two years to make. I found it online.” EPIC!

16. RIHANNA AT THE DIOR SHOW DURING PARIS FASHION WEEK, 2015

Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals- Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 Source:Getty

Rihanna attended the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 in a gorgeous, powder pink dress

17. RIHANNA AT THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017

59th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

Rihanna looked hella cute at the 59th GRAMMY Awards. She wore an orange crop top and black ball gown skirt by Armani Prive.

18. RIHANNA AT THE MET GALA, 2017

"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

Rihanna attended ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala dress completely on theme. She wore a Commes des Garçons dress and thigh-high scrappy sandals.

19. RIHANNA AT THE 4TH ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL, 2018

Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Source:Getty

Rihanna looked like a legit diamond during her 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation. She wore an Alexis Mabille Couture jumpsuit and Chopard jewelry.

20. RIHANNA AT THE 5TH ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL, 2019

Rihanna attends 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara... Source:Getty

Rihanna did not disappoint at her 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation. She wore a gorgeous, black Givenchy mermaid gown.

21. RIHANNA AT FENTY LAUNCH IN NEW YORK, 2017

Fenty By Rihanna Launch Source:Getty

Rihanna was a ray of sunshine in this custom Oscar de la Renta two-piece gown featuring a long-sleeve yellow T-shirt (sans bra) and a matching full skirt. She finished off this lewk with a dope pair of lace-up stilettos. Werk, werk, werk, werk, werk.

