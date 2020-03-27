How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty Brands Are Responding To Coronavirus Crisis

With the threat of coronavirus impacting nearly every facet of American and global businesses from Apple to Amazon to Trader Joe’s, you best believe that this serious pandemic that has killed more than 8,000 worldwide is going to have an impact on capitalism in this country.

With stores such as Nordstrom and DSW closing down, it’s only natural that your favorite beauty brands are following suit and sending updates to their customers about what’s going on, how their employees are affected and the safety precautions they are taking to continue to produce and ship their products.

So from Fenty to Mented to Sephora, here’s what you need to know about how to beat that face during these tumultuous times.

We will be updated the list as more statements and information become available.

1. Fenty View this post on Instagram We’re in this with you, Fenty Family. Let’s stay in touch💕 A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Mar 18, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT Source:Instagram On March 17, RIhanna’s popular beauty brand stressed that their employees are working from home and that you can continue to shop the brand online. In the meantime, Rihanna herself has donated protective equipment to the New York’s overloaded hospitals. and through her Clara Lionel Foundation she’s donated $5 million to various organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., the Caribbean and Africa.

3. The Lip Bar View this post on Instagram Going into Wednesday like... 🙄 What day of quarantine are y’all on? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #thelipbar #lipbar #lipbarbabe #quarantine #quarantinememes #workfromhome #wfh #asmr A post shared by The Lip Bar (@thelipbar) on Mar 18, 2020 at 5:43am PDT Source:Instagram Melissa Butler, Founder/CEO told HelloBeautiful, “Corona has come through and created so much turmoil not only for my business. I’ve had to make some tough decisions, closing the store, reducing marketing spend dramatically and also driving my team towards efficiency. But I still put on my lipstick, I’m taking care of myself, making my smoothies, working out and I go to work ( on my couch). I’m plotting on how to build deeper connections with my audience and how to make up lost revenue after all this is over.”

4. Sephora To our Sephora Family 🤍 https://t.co/QtvpIkoLWD pic.twitter.com/YBIfqzjamB — Sephora (@Sephora) March 17, 2020 Source:Instagram According to a company statement, all of its U.S. and Canadian stores will shut down at 5 P.M. (EST) on March 17 until April 3. In addition, the company’s corporate staff will be working from home. Sephora is offering free shipping from now until April 3 when you order online.

5. Ulta To our Ulta Beauty community: Beginning 6pm local time on Thursday, March 19 through at least Tuesday March 31st, all Ulta Beauty locations will be temporarily closing. For full details and further information please visit https://t.co/GYVRL8xoio. — Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) March 17, 2020 Source:Instagram “To our Ulta Beauty community: Beginning 6pm local time on Thursday, March 19 through at least Tuesday March 31st, all Ulta Beauty locations will be temporarily closing. For full details and further information please visit http://ulta.com/updates,” the wrote on social media.

11. Kiehl’s View this post on Instagram We love you Kiehl’s family. 💚 A post shared by Kiehl's Since 1851 (@kiehls) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:55am PDT Source:Instagram Kiehl’s will be closing all of its stores effective immediately until further notice and will pay their employees during this time. “We are encouraging our Kiehl’s store teams to take this time to be with their loved ones and reconnect, while practicing social distancing.”