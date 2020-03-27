How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty Brands Are Responding To Coronavirus Crisis

With the threat of coronavirus impacting nearly every facet of American and global businesses from Apple to Amazon to Trader Joe’s, you best believe that this serious pandemic that has killed more than 8,000 worldwide is going to have an impact on capitalism in this country.
With stores such as Nordstrom and DSW closing down, it’s only natural that your favorite beauty brands are following suit and sending updates to their customers about what’s going on, how their employees are affected and the safety precautions they are taking to continue to produce and ship their products.
So from Fenty to Mented to Sephora, here’s what you need to know about how to beat that face during these tumultuous times.
We will be updated the list as more statements and information become available.
1. FentySource:Instagram
On March 17, RIhanna’s popular beauty brand stressed that their employees are working from home and that you can continue to shop the brand online. In the meantime, Rihanna herself has donated protective equipment to the New York’s overloaded hospitals. and through her Clara Lionel Foundation she’s donated $5 million to various organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., the Caribbean and Africa.
2. Mented CosmeticsSource:Instagram
On March 14, the black-owned fave known for its nude lipsticks from women of color sent an email to its customers that they are following all CDC-advised procedures for packing and shipping items. That, and for the new launch of their velvet lipstick line, they are ceasing all in-person launches.
3. The Lip BarSource:Instagram
Melissa Butler, Founder/CEO told HelloBeautiful, “Corona has come through and created so much turmoil not only for my business. I’ve had to make some tough decisions, closing the store, reducing marketing spend dramatically and also driving my team towards efficiency. But I still put on my lipstick, I’m taking care of myself, making my smoothies, working out and I go to work ( on my couch). I’m plotting on how to build deeper connections with my audience and how to make up lost revenue after all this is over.”
4. SephoraSource:Instagram
According to a company statement, all of its U.S. and Canadian stores will shut down at 5 P.M. (EST) on March 17 until April 3. In addition, the company’s corporate staff will be working from home. Sephora is offering free shipping from now until April 3 when you order online.
5. UltaSource:Instagram
“To our Ulta Beauty community: Beginning 6pm local time on Thursday, March 19 through at least Tuesday March 31st, all Ulta Beauty locations will be temporarily closing. For full details and further information please visit http://ulta.com/updates,” the wrote on social media.
6. GlossierSource:Instagram
While their stores are closing, its CEO said, “Whether it’s this or something like it, we’re going to try to use this moment to spin up new, creative ways to foster community and connection and make magic happen.”
7. Macy’sSource:Instagram
While some may think that Macy’s is just clothes and accessories, but it’s not. It houses some of the best and our favorite brands such as MAC, Nars, Estee Lauder and Lancome to name a few. With all 775 stores closed, you have purchase it online.
8. NaturaliciousSource:Instagram
Gwen Jimmere, Founder/CEO told HelloBeautiful: “As the leader of my team, it’s my responsibility to ensure my staff feels the smallest amount of stress as possible so that they can remain productive and healthy during this time. My first order of business was to close our office and allow my team to work from home with their full pay. While we are home, technology is allowing us to remain connected and efficient. our marketing leads, Tava and Roni, are pressing full steam ahead to ensure our overall brand messaging doesn’t get lost in the sea of COVID-19 chaos. From that standpoint, it’s been business as usual. Our supply chain has definitely been affected. Though we manufacture all of our products in the U.S., some of our raw materials and packaging are imported from Europe and Africa. But the proper planning we’ve always done (even before COVID-19) and having created a solid contingency plan is allowing us to feel confident about weathering this storm. We are also still pushing forward with the opening of the first Naturalicious Salon, which is located in Detroit, MI. We realize customers may not be working as much as possible and they may be tightening up their wallets during this time. But we’ve built an extremely strong and loyal tribe of thousands of Claymates (aka our customers) who have proactively informed us that they’re actually doubling down on stocking up on Naturalicious while they are quarantined.”
9. Bomba CurlsSource:Instagram
Lulu Cordero, founder/CEO told HelloBeautiful: “From supply chain issues to canceled beauty events and trade shows COVID-19 is definitely causing major stress throughout our community. For me, the focus is on remaining productive throughout this situation and not only delivering healthy, wellness-focused, high quality products to my customers but also offering an easy online shopping experience. We all need to take a moment to breathe and I know sometimes taking that little extra time to treat yourself to a hair mask or oil treatment can make all the difference in how you feel inside and out.”
10. LVMHSource:Instagram
The world’s largest luxury brand conglomerate that owns Fenty, Christian Dior and Benefit to name a few is using their perfume factories to create hand sanitizer for citizens in France–free of cost.
11. Kiehl’sSource:Instagram
Kiehl’s will be closing all of its stores effective immediately until further notice and will pay their employees during this time. “We are encouraging our Kiehl’s store teams to take this time to be with their loved ones and reconnect, while practicing social distancing.”
12. OrlySource:Instagram
Popular nail polish company ORLY plans to begin production of its 75% alcohol-based hand sanitizer by the end of March, the company said in a news release Thursday. “For 45 years, our company has always created products based on our community’s needs, and right now, hand sanitizers are vital to helping reduce the spread of this devastating pandemic and to help keep everyone safe,” founder and CEO Jeff Pink said
13. CHI HairSource:Instagram
Farouk Systems Inc., who owns both CHI Hair and BioSilk, announced that they have begun the manufacturing of CHI® and BioSilk®’s first hand sanitizer lines. ” “As a nation, we are being challenged by a world-wide pandemic. It is our responsibility as Americans, business professionals and human beings to do everything we can to help with supplying America with vital products, equipment and supplies necessary to help fight this virus. Our company and manufacturing facility are equipped to step up in any way we can to help our fellow Americans maintain some sort of protection against COVID-19 with the proper hand sanitizers. We wish you all to remain safe and healthy. May God bless all of you,” they said in a recent statement.
14. Estee LauderSource:Instagram
recently announced they are helping combat this shortage by using their Melville, NY manufacturing factory to produce this much-needed cleansing gel for the masses.
“The Estée Lauder Companies is proud to contribute to the broader COVID-19 relief efforts by reopening our Melville manufacturing facility this week to produce hand sanitizer for high-need groups and populations, including front-line medical staff,” a spokesperson for the company told Women’s Wear Daily.
15. Coty Inc.Source:Instagram
New York-based Coty Inc., the popular manufacturer behind makeup and fragrance brands such as CoverGirl and Calvin Klein, announced that they are using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel (AKA hand sanitizer) by pumping out tens of thousands of units per week to donate to hospitals and medical workers in the U.S. and abroad.