Subscribe
Trending
Style & Fashion

‘TIME 100’ Honoree Taraji P. Henson Is Gorgeous In A Green Custom Thom Browne Gown

The author, actress, and influencer accepts the TIME100 distinction in a green gown we love.

Published on April 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
taraji p. henson 2024 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Green signifies abundance, prosperity, and success. The color also looks amazing on melanin skin by picking up natural gold and red undertones, making it the perfect choice for red carpet moments like Taraji P. Henson’s on April 25.

In New York City, to host and celebrate TIME magazine’s annual list of 100 influential people, the TIME100, the honoree, looked fabulous. Taraji shut down the red carpet.

But as this year’s TIME100 cover star – and known style slayer – we expected nothing less.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Is Uber Stylish On The ‘TIME100’ Cover

Taraji P. Henson Selects Thom Browne For Her TIME 100 Red Carpet Moment

All eyes were on Taraji as she arrived on the carpet. Not only was she the ‘lady of the night,’ but the D.C. native is known to take risks with fashion and loves to serve a look.

Styled by celebrity duo Wayman and Micah, Taraji chose Thom Browne for her dazzling red carpet moment. She wore jewel green from head to toe.

Her ensemble included a fun yet couture structured corset gown with thigh cutouts and a maxi length. The satin dress had visible boning throughout and fit her like a glove. Taraji also wore a cropped blazer in the same fabric, color, and style as the dress.

The “Baby Boy” actress’ beauty look was as rich and glamorous as her outfit. She rocked a curly, asymmetrical bob in a red hue with a deep side part. Her eyes dazzled with smokey green eye shadow that could be seen from across the room. For accessories, Taraji kept it simple with long dangled gold earrings.

taraji p. henson 2024 TIME100 GALA

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Taraji P. Henson receives her flowers – and we love to see it.

Taraji’s Instagram followers have jumped into her comment section since she posted recaps of her fabulous fit from the night. Nearly 40K liked her carousel post, and more than a thousand commented. Fans and celebrities have sent congratulations, gagged over her look, and commented on her flawless appearance.

Taraji was among several celebrities at the TIME100 gala at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25. She and other visionaries like Fantasia Barrino were honored for their contributions to the world and undeniable impact on culture and society.

With this look, Taraji shined like the star she is, and we love to see it.

RELATED

Taraji P. Henson Was The Moment In A Sheer Donna Karan Dress At The TIME Women of the Year Gala

Taraji P. Henson Took The Plunge In An Emerald Alexandre Vauthier Gown

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter Taraji P. Henson

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
2024 Time100 Gala
Style & Fashion

‘TIME 100’ Honoree Taraji P. Henson Is Gorgeous In A Green Custom Thom Browne Gown

Armani Beauty Celebrates the Launch Of Prisma Glass Lip Gloss
Wellness

Victoria Monét Inspires Black Women By Sharing Part Of Her Real-Life Struggles With PCOS 

Heineken Suite Of The US Open Tennis Championships At The USTA National Tennis Center In New York 5 items
Lifestyle

5 Things We Learned About Amanda Seales’ ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Arrivals 5 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Justine Skye, Saweetie And More Shut Down The Los Angeles Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies World Premiere

Prime Video Hosts 'IT GIRL' Brunch In Partnership With EBONY Celebrating Pam Grier At A.O.C. Wine Bar - West Hollywood, CA 14 items
Pop Culture

EBONY Magazine Hosts An ‘IT GIRL’ Brunch In Honor Of Pam Grier – See Which Of Your Favorite Black Hollywood Starlets Attended

"Soul Train Awards" 2023
Entertainment

Keke Palmer Shares The Next Chapter Of Her Life In A New Book To Be Released This Fall

Black Celebrity Beauty Brands
Beauty

11 Black Celebrity Beauty Brands Running The Beauty World

US Senate Pass Bill Crucial To The Future Of TikTok
News

What Does The Impeding TikTok Ban Mean For Black Women Content Creators?

Trending
Luar RTW Fall 2024 - Backstage
Style & Fashion

Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr. Talks Loving Basketball, Catfish, And Runway Fashion With ‘Vogue’

Celebrity Hairstylist Davontaé Washington Is Combing His Way Through Hollywood, One Strand At A Time
Hair

Celebrity Hairstylist Davontaé Washington Is Combing His Way Through Hollywood, One Strand At A Time

Darren Dzienciol Oscar Party 2024 Presented by Blush
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Gives Grace Jones Vibes On The Cover Of ‘CULTURED’ As One The Magazine’s ‘Cult100’

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 10, 2023
Pop Culture

Draya Michele & Jalen Green Host A Cherry-Red Baby Shower To Welcome Their Baby Girl

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close