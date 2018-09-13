Here’s Everything That Happened Behind The Scenes At The Savage x Fenty Show

On Wednesday night in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Rihanna’s badassness descended in lingerie form for the Savage x Fenty show. #TeamBeautiful was backstage before the show and in the center of all the action. Backstage at a BadGalRiRi approved production is entirely different from any other NYFW backstage experience (maybe with the exception of Harlem’s Fashion Row). For a lack of a better word, it was Black AF, while being inclusive AF. So much stood out!
Here’s everything that you’d want to know about the backstage scene.
Also On HelloBeautiful:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful