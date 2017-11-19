BlackGirlMagic: LaToya Cantrell Becomes New Orleans’ First Female Mayor

Black women are out there making history!

Case in point: LaToya Cantrell was elected the mayor of New Orleans on Saturday.

Cantrell won 60 percent of the vote against Desiree Charbonnet, who is also African American, on Saturday to become New Orleans’ first woman mayor and first Black woman mayor, ABC News reported.

“Almost 300 years, my friends, and New Orleans, we’re still making history,” Cantrell, a New Orleans City Councilmember, told a crowd of supporters after her victory was announced, according to The Times-Picayune. “

Our history was two women making that runoff, and we both deserve to be proud of that.”

Thank you. Thank you. WE did it!! I love you all. #yeswecantrell pic.twitter.com/xIgm7xbZnI — LaToya Cantrell (@LaToyaForNOLA) November 19, 2017

Cantrell and Charbonnet, a former municipal judge, topped a field of 18 candidates in October, which led to the runoff election. It was a convincing victory, in which the mayor-elect led Charbonnet in most of the polls prior to Saturday’s runoff election and was never behind in the vote count. Cantrell cross the finish line first despite Charbonnet attacking the City Councilwoman on an official audit of her spending while in office. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor is probing all City Council credit card spending that exceeded $400,000 over the past four years. For Cantrell, there are some unanswered questions about her international travel.

Charbonnet conceded Saturday night in a speech to her supporters and called to congratulate Cantrell, The Times-Picayune reported. The former judge told the disappointed crowd that “we all do well” if Cantrell succeeds, adding that seeing New Orleans thrive is a goal that will require unity.

Meanwhile, Cantrell told her supporters that both women “deserve to be proud” of their accomplishments in the historic election. Cantrell will replace term-limited Democratic Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who leaves the city in a better economic situation than his predecessor Mayor Ray Nagin, who’s severing a federal prison sentence for corruption.

Of course, folks took to Twitter to congratulate Cantrell on her historic win:

Congratulations to Mayor-Elect @LaToyaForNOLA on her victory. Let the work now begin to bring our city together and move it forward. — Desirée Charbonnet (@Desicharbonnet) November 19, 2017

Do you guys realize that the three largest cities in Louisiana are about to have a black woman as Mayor? And it's the first in all three cities. I guess Black girls really do rock.#NewOrleans #BatonRouge #Shreveport Latoya Cantrell, Sharon Weston-Broome, and Ollie Mae Tyler! — Dr. Maurice Sholas (@docmosho) November 19, 2017

Latoya Cantrell’s mother is introducing her tonight “I never thought I would have a mayor for a daughter” @WWLTV — Sheba Turk (@ShebaTurk) November 19, 2017

Congrats to the mayor-elect @LaToya_Cantrell! Looking forward to continuing to work together to move #nola forward. — Mitch Landrieu (@MayorLandrieu) November 19, 2017

Congrats Mayor-Elect Cantrell!

SOURCE: ABC News, Times-Picayune

