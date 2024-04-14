Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Lizzo Takes Fashion Out Of This World At The 2024 Breakthrough Science Ceremony

Published on April 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-PRIZE-BREAKTHROUGH

Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty

Lizzo’s fashion is taking off. Like a space shuttle going into orbit, the “Truth Hurts” artist’s style is out of this world. 

Lizzo took the girlies into the future while attending the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13 in Los Angeles. She arrived on the red carpet in a fashion-forward ensemble that had people talking, from her sculpted avant-garde gown to her out-of-the-box beauty look.

Every part of Lizzo’s fit transcended trend, so let’s get into the details for those fashion girlies looking to enter another atmosphere with their closets.

Lizzo elevates her style into the next stratosphere.

Lizzo, who recently said she was ‘quitting giving negative energy attention,’ caused a stir on the red carpet. She was among several A-list celebrities mixing it up with innovators during an event honoring technological excellence. 

With a night themed around exploration, technology, and groundbreaking innovation, Lizzo’s style choices fit right in. She called on Matthew Reisman as her stylist and revolutionary luxury designers Quine Li, Schiaparelli, Dolce Gabbana, and Jimmy Choo to help craft her look. 

Her outfit consisted of a strapless couture gown with a figure-hugging fit, a slight mermaid skirt, a long, exaggerated train, and a sculpted collar. With its 3-D neckline and dramatic circular design, Lizzo’s collar elevated her look into the next stratosphere. The Yitty owner paired her dress with black Jimmy Choo closed-toe pumps, long black gloves, and gold jewelry.

Lizzo shared her look on Instagram, writing, “YALL NOT READY FOR THIS ERA🔟🔟🔟.”

Lizzo complements her futuristic fashion with retro hair and makeup.

Hairstylist Ashanti Lation complemented Lizzo’s supersonic fashion with retro hair. Yes, the dynamic duality has the fashion girlies gagging!

She styled Lizzo’s dark hair in a soft shoulder-length bob with a slight bump highlighted by dramatic molded curls. Retro-inspired micro or “Betty Page” bangs centered the bob.

Her bangs formed a slight “V” on Lizzo’s forehead, highlighting her thin eyebrows, faux mole, and dark-lined lips. Alexx Mayo slayed Lizzo’s makeup.

Get a close-up look at Lizzo’s red carpet ‘Breakthrough’ beauty below.

10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Star-Gazing: Other celebrities celebrate science in breakthrough fashion

Dubbed the “Oscars of Science,” last night’s ceremony attracted the best of the best in science and Hollywood favorites. Keep scrolling for more pics of Lizzo alongside Alicia Keys, Venus Williams, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

RELATED

Lizzo Promotes Body Positivity And Her New Yitty Swimwear Through Her Hilarious Summer Workout Parody

SZA And Lizzo Share A #BlackGirlMagic Moment On The Grammys Stage

1. Lizzo

10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Source:Getty

Lizzo reportedly joked with press on the red carpet that she was dressed like “Black Saturn.” And, we agree. Her extravagant collar is a style orbit all its own.

2. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

US-ENTERTAINMENT-PRIZE-BREAKTHROUGH Source:Getty

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Key arrived on the red carpet, giving us couple and style goals. Matching each other’s fly, Alicia wears a golden goddess gown with a draped shoulder while her hubby is suave in a black tux. Both are wearing Ralph Lauren.

3. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Source:Getty

Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph continues her ‘blonde’ ambition at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony. For a stand-out moment, she paired juicy blonde curls with a sequin gown.

4. Zoe Saldana

10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Source:Getty

Zoe Saldana is another star who opted for black sequins. Zoe looks stunning in a tube-style midi-length flat sequin gown from Givenchy with matching black heels.

5. Venus Williams

Stars Of Hollywood Honor Stars Of Science - 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Venus Williams is pretty in pink at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. The former tennis star-turned-icon pairs her pink gown with a silver egg-shaped clutch, studded earrings, and a long ponytail.

RELATED TAGS

Lizzo Newsletter
More From HelloBeautiful
US-ENTERTAINMENT-PRIZE-BREAKTHROUGH 5 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Lizzo Takes Fashion Out Of This World At The 2024 Breakthrough Science Ceremony

2023 ESPYs Awards - Arrivals 14 items
Style & Fashion

Courtside Cute: Angel Reese Watches The NY Knicks In A Sheer Body Suit, See Other Courtside Celebrity Style

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty
Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey Says She’s Relies On Chats With BFF Gayle King As Her Own Form Of ‘Therapy’

Mariah Carey Celebrates Grand Opening Of Her New Exclusive Engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi Live 5 items
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Kicks Off Her Third Vegas Residency In Style – And We Expect Nothing Less

Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 7 items
Style & Fashion

Coachella Street Style: Cowboy Couture Takes Over Day One Of The 2024 Coachella Music Festival

ABC's Coverage of The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One
Wellness

Naomi Osaka Officially Launches A New Mental Health Podcast, ‘Can’t Wait To Hear From You’

FASHION-MILAN-CAVALLI
Style & Fashion

Luxury Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli Dies At Age 83

Trending
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 12, 2024
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Latest Look Is A Cross Between The Mob Wife Style Aesthetic And Vintage Lil’Kim

2nd Annual GQ Global Creativity Awards - Arrivals 4 items
Style & Fashion

Taylor Rooks Rocks Head-Turning Sheer Dress On The GQ Global Creativity Awards Purple Carpet

BravoCon 2023
Entertainment

Kenya Moore Twirls Back Into Season 16 Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Nicki Minaj performing onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden
Nails

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday Nails Have Left Press-On Nail Mavens Gagged

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARD-CULTURE
Style & Fashion

Erykah Badu Gives ‘Main Character Energy’ In Marni

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close