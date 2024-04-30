Subscribe
Doja Cat Styles A Glass Of Red Wine On The ‘Daily Front Row’ Awards Red Carpet

Doja Cat arriving on the red carpet in lingerie with a glass of red wine is the loudest fashion statement we've seen in a long time.

Published on April 30, 2024

US-FASHION-AWARD-ENTERTAINMENT

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Doja Cat is out here being Doja.

Following a fabulous Coachella stage showing, the avant-garde artist continues to bring the unexpected and give the fashion girlies some serious style inspiration.

The “Say So” artist’s most recent unforgettable style moment occurred on April 28 at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Doja arrived on the event’s red carpet, telling a fashion story that included a glass of wine, a vintage suitcase with clothes, and a fur coat, among other things.

Talk about a fashion statement. Let’s get into the details.

RELATED: ‘If It’s Lashes You Want’: Doja Cat Subtly Claps Back At Those Questioning Her Abstract Looks

Doja Cat’s must-have red carpet accessories included a suitcase overflowing with clothes and red wine.

Doja was among several “haute” celebrities turning heads at the Daily Front Row soiree. The eighth annual awards show celebrated fashion at its best, highlighting insiders, influencers, models and stylists. 

With a guest list full of “Best Dressed” risk takers, the ceremony’s dress code was “anything goes.” And Doja Cat exemplified the event’s theme and style essence.

Doja attended the event hand in hand with her stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, who received the Music Stylist of the Year Award later in the evening. The two were a beautiful fashion mess with filled wine glasses as their main accessory.

Doja’s complete outfit included a cream lingerie set styled with matching cream stockings and natural tan and white fur. She topped off her look with black wide-lens frames, cream satin mule shoes and a vintage suitcase. As an extra touch, sexy garments spilled from Doja’s travel bag.

The 28-year-old’s “Reclaimed” fur coat and “The Getaway” suitcase are from Mark Gong’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection.

See Doja’s runway red carpet look below.

We are gagging over Doja’s fur-filled red carpet slay. Not only does her ensemble have people talking, but it also continues to show the rapper’s commitment to eye-catching couture.

Doja Cat is a fashion girlie’s fashion girl – and she comes alive with every daring designer moment.

