Popular Beauty Influencer Golloria George Slams Youthforia’s Darkest Foundation Shade, Says It’s Similar To Black Face Paint

Popular beauty influencer Golloria George called out Youthforia's new 600 foundation for being similar to black face paint.

Published on May 1, 2024

Black face, youthforia, Golloria George

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Youthforia, a sustainable makeup brand, is facing criticism over it’s new shade of “600” foundation tailored to women and men of darker hues.

In a video posted to TikTok April 30, popular beauty content creator Golloria George slammed Youthforia, accusing the brand of creating a foundation reminiscent of black face paint, after they released their “600” shade.

To prove her point, George applied jet-black face paint on one half of her face and Youthforia’s foundation on the other, to show the similarities between the two.

“When we say that we want you guys to make shades for us, we don’t mean to go to the lab and ask for minstrel show black,” George complained in the short video that has garnered over 1 million likes on TikTok.

“What we mean is to take the browns that you have made, create undertones and do what you need to do in the lab so it’s a darker shade of brown.”

In the comments section, prominent beauty blogger, Jackie Aina, also agreed with George’s glaring observation.

“Deep spiritual sigh,” she penned. “You demonstrated this perfectly and straight to the point. You didn’t have to, but thank you.”

This isn’t the first time that George has called out Youthforia.

In 2023, the beauty influencer first assessed Youthforia’s Date Night Skin Tint Serum upon the brand’s release of 15 shades ranging from medium to deep. Expressing discontent, she remarked that the original range failed to match her skin tone and fell short of inclusivity.

The brand apologized and promised to do better, according to NBC News.

“When I first started Youthforia two years ago, all I wanted to do was create a safe space where individual beauty could be celebrated. And unfortunately with our latest launch, we just fell short of that mission,” Youthforia CEO Fiona Co Chans said in a statement at the time.

It remains uncertain whether Youthforia will address the latest criticism regarding its new foundation.

