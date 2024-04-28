Subscribe
Phaedra Parks Speaks On Life Following Her Divorce: ‘I’m Really That Girl’

"I'm really that girl," the reality star explained.

Published on April 28, 2024

"Covenant" Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Phaedra Parks is moving onward and upward following her divorce from her ex husband, Apollo Nida over and done with. The reality star recently chatted with People about how she feels now that her divorce is final and how she’s been glowing since her days as a housewife on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I think you can be aged by your surroundings,” Phaedra explained, sharing how now that she’s moved on from her marriage and her time on RHOA, she can now “focus on myself and not all the bulls—.”

She explained that although her marriage to Nida didn’t work out, they are on good terms. She even revealed that she’s jumping back into the dating pond making it clear that she’s “single and satisfied.” Phaedra continued, “I’m not one of those women that thinks that their life depends on a man.”

“I’m really that girl,” the Married to Medicine star explained. “So I’m like the whole red velvet cake. A man can be icing, but red velvet is good by yourself.”

The 50-year-old joined the Married to Medicine franchise in Season 10 of the show last fall and immediately stole the spotlight with her quick wit, humorous one-liners and fashionable looks. Phaedra was also rumored to be dating a mystery man in medicine during her time on the show, which she lovingly referred to as Dr. O.

“I may not be married to medicine,” the Atlanta starlet says in the Bravo trailer for the series. “But I am dating a doctor. Dr. O, that is my boyfriend. He is a pediatric cardiologist. So not only does he love children, but he also is healing my heart.”

It looks like things are looking up for Ms. Parks! Whether it’s on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Married to Medicine or anything in between, Phaedra Parks has proven that she really is that girl.

