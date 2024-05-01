Subscribe
Style & Fashion

The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn’t Know We Needed

Simone I. Smith is no stranger to teaming up with icons to produce epic jewelry collections that scream fierce.

Published on May 1, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn't Know

Source: Courtesy of Simone I. Smith

The Simone I. Smith and Misa Hylton jewelry collaboration has arrived and is a must-have for every fashion enthusiast! The SIS x MISA Denim and Diamonds collection, curated by two pioneers of the ‘Fly Girl’ aesthetic, has given birth to fashionable earrings that beautifully blend glamour and edge, making each piece a statement of style and individuality.

What began as a cultural style aesthetic for the New York it-girl has evolved into a timeless Hip-Hop fashion staple. Simone I. Smith, the creative force behind Simone I. Smith jewelry and the wife of LL Cool J, has transformed the ‘around the way’ girl vibe that her husband rapped about 30 years ago into a bold jewelry collection. This collection embodies the edgy and urban swag that defined the fashion of the 80s and 90s rap scene. From door knockers to gaudy chains and hoop earrings, Simone I. Smith’s jewelry is a glamorous tribute to the early years of rap.

The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn't Know

Source: Courtesy of Simone I. Smith

Simone I. Smith  Jewelry Collabs

Smith is no stranger to teaming up with icons to produce epic jewelry collections that scream fierce. From her Sister Collection with Mary J. Blige to her Rock The Bells Collection with rap mogul LL Cool J, the jewelry designer is preserving the Hip-Hop fashion culture one earring at a time. Her latest collaboration with renowned fashion stylist Misa Hylton continues the “Fly Girl” style legacy by blending luxury with casual. Hylton is known for changing the fashion trajectory in the music industry by introducing the world to street style. The trends she created in the 90s are still prevalent today, and that creative skill set has toppled over into the SIS x MISA Denim and Diamonds collection.

The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn't Know

Source: Courtesy of Simone I. Smith

The SIS x MISA Denim and Diamonds collection consists of triangle and rectangle doorknocker earrings. Both pairs of earrings feature simulated diamonds and blue gems set in an 18K yellow gold plate. They retail for $349.99. 

The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn't Know

Source: Courtesy of Simone I. Smith

Click here to purchase your SIS x MISA Denim and Diamonds doorknockers. 

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige And Simone I. Smith Are Honoring 50 Years Of Hip-Hop With A Special Capsule Collection Of Doorknocker Earrings

Misa Hylton Expands Her Fashion Empire With New Sandal Line

Simone I. Smith Brings Us That 80’s Flavor In Her Latest Jewelry Collection With Husband LL Cool J

RELATED TAGS

jewelry Misa Hylton Newsletter Simone Smith

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Grammys On The Hill - Day 1
Pop Culture

Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘GRAMMYs On The Hill’ Soiree

Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce's Cowboy Carter 4 items
Lifestyle

Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn't Know
Style & Fashion

The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn’t Know We Needed

"Shooting Stars" Premiere - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Savannah James Says She Had To ‘Grow Into Her Self-Assurance’ On Her New Podcast, ‘Everybody’s Crazy’

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons And Her Natural Body Are In St. Lucia Reminding Us It’s Time To Go ‘Out Of Office’

Rihanna Celebrates New Fenty Beauty Soft'Lit Foundation in LA
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Says She’s Keeping Her Outfit ‘Real Simple’ For This Year’s Met Gala

USA - 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala - ��China: Through The Looking Glass�� - Red Carpet Arrivals In New York 5 items
Style & Fashion

5 Culture Shifting Met Gala Looks We’ll Never Forget

Chance Combs
Pop Culture

Prom 2024: Chance Combs Heads Off To Prom With Branson Bailey

Trending
Doja Cat
Style & Fashion

Doja Cat Styles A Glass Of Red Wine On The ‘Daily Front Row’ Awards Red Carpet

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Atlanta 5 items
Celebrity

5 Of Beyoncé And Blue Ivy’s Best Appearances Together

Dosso Beauty models wearing protective styles 5 items
Hair

5 Black-Owned Braiding Hair Companies You Need For The Perfect Protective Style Foundation

Burna Boy: I Told Them Tour - Atlanta, GA
Entertainment

Toni Braxton Says She Is Looking Forward To Dating Again

Phaedra Parks
Entertainment

Phaedra Parks Speaks On Life Following Her Divorce: ‘I’m Really That Girl’

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close