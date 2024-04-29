Subscribe
Toni Braxton Says She Is Looking Forward To Dating Again

As the R&B icon starts her new Las Vegas residency she dishes on dating with 'PEOPLE' magazine.

April 29, 2024

Toni Braxton is ‘single single,’ and might be ready to mingle.

The R&B icon spoke with PEOPLE magazine this week about her dating life, what she’s looking for in a potential partner, and her plans for love. Toni’s declarations are her most recent public relationship update since December 2023, when she commented on rumors about a possible marriage to her ex, Birdman.

Last December, the famous Braxton singer took to Instagram to tell fans the rumors were “fake news.” She called Birdman a “good friend” but said they were “both single.”

Toni Braxton is looking forward to dating and is interested in finding a boo to watch ‘Lifetime’ with.

Now, Toni is sharing what single life means to her. “Single is nice,” Toni told PEOPLE late last week. 

She also told the publication, “I am looking forward to getting out there and dating. I mean, dating can be scary, too. It can be a little bit.”

Toni’s dish on dating comes at the start of her new residency in Las Vegas. Named “Love & Laughter,” the experience rolls out at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan with co-headliner Cedric The Entertainer. 

The prep and schedule have kept Toni busy, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays between April 27 and July 13. But the “Breathe Again” singer seems to be planning to date after her residency. 

Toni told PEOPLE that while she hasn’t practiced dating yet, she added, “I’m going to soon ’cause I’ve been wrapped up in this show.”  The 56-year-old also shared details on her future boo, also sharing that she is looking for “a nice guy, someone who will watch Lifetime with me all day long — [or] at least once in the week.”

Love & Laughter is Toni’s second run in Nevada City. Her first, “Toni Braxton: Revealed,” was held at The Flamingo between 2006 and 2008.

