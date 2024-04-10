Subscribe
Lizzo Promotes Body Positivity And Her New Yitty Swimwear Through Her Hilarious Summer Workout Parody

Lizzo denounces the "Summer Body" craze and promotes her new Yitty swimwear line with an entertaining workout routine.

Published on April 10, 2024

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Social Media Crops

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Leave it to Lizzo to amusingly denounce the “Summer Body” craze. The singer hopped on her Instagram to promote her new Yitty swimwear line while showing off her entertaining workout routine.

Social media is full of users scrambling to find the best workout regimen for their upcoming summer bodies. Meanwhile, in Lizzo’s world, she’s declaring that “every DAMN BODY is a Summer Body,” especially if they are sporting her body-inclusive brand, Yitty.

Related Stories

The artist starts her video off walking on a treadmill in a multi-colored swimsuit. She turns to the camera and shouts, “Here’s three exercises to help you get that summer bod.” The “About Damn Time” singer then slides off the treadmill, and the video cuts to her rocking a black one-piece Yitty swimsuit. The first exercise she suggests is blocking your ex. The second exercise she recommends (while wearing a blue two-piece) is lifting a heavy object, preferably a champagne bottle. For the last workout proposal, she is sitting pretty on the grass in a gleaming, white two-piece while she flips her honey-blonde tresses and encourages her followers to remember to exercise their extra.

Lizzo’s followers thoroughly enjoyed her skit and cheered her on in the comments with affirming messages. “Agree so much. But not every summer body is healthy. Remember that,” commented one fan. At the same time, others chatted about how fabulous she looked.

This Instagram post comes on the heels of Lizzo introducing her Yitty shaping swimwear collection. Lizzo advocates for body positivity and is on a mission to ensure that everyone feels comfortable in their skin, no matter their size.

Check out Yitty’s new swim collection here.

