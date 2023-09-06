Naomi Campbell Kicks Off NYFW With A Runway Show For Her PrettyLittleThing Collection

Supermodel extraordinaire Naomi Campbell kicked off New York Fashion Week with a star-studded show for her new collection with PrettyLittleThing. The fast-fashion UK retailer launched their collaboration with the timeless model on September 5, and they did it at Cipriani, a swanky event space in Lower Manhattan.
Naomi Campbell X PrettyLittleThing
Campbell teamed up with emerging designers Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson to create a classic collection that is both affordable and timeless. She also wanted to highlight the talents of the newer designers on the fashion scene. In an interview with WWD, the mother of two explained why she went the fast fashion route.
“I know that it’s fast fashion and that people have their criticism. I’m not denying them. But as a changemaker, I felt this was a great way to effect change in the industry in getting my emerging designers recognized and seeing them on a global platform,” Campbell told the publication.
Who better to strut the runway than Campbell herself? The 38-year modeling veteran glided down the catwalk in a black and silver mesh dress that fit her like a glove.
The show even featured a set by American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Davido.
Perched front row were a bunch of our favorite celebrities. Model Halima Aden, Coco Jones, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, and Lala Anthony sat in the front row, looking like cool kids posted up in the high school cafeteria.
With New York Fashion Week in full swing, you can expect the best of the best to make their most fashionable rounds at the hottest shows. In case you missed it, here’s a glimpse of the Naomi Campbell X PrettyLittleThing runway show attendees.
1. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor served androgyny at its finest in a black tailored satin lapel jumpsuit. The singer/actress adorned her chest with jewels to offset her plunging neckline.
2. La La AnthonySource:Getty
La La struck a pose in the brand’s black mesh bodycon dress.
3. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones let the thighs out in the black croc PU bow detail bodycon dress.
4. Lori HarveySource:Getty
Lori Harvey had her curves on display in the black sheer knit cowl hooded maxi dress.
5. Winnie HarlowSource:Getty
Winnie Harlow showed some skin in the black mesh seam detail toe thong jumpsuit, partnered with the black faux fur oversized maxi coat.
