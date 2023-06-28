Subscribe
Style & Fashion

7 Times Issa Rae’s Fashion Gave Us Black Barbie Vibes

Published on June 28, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Press Junket And Photo Call For "Barbie"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Issa Rae’s fashion has always been top-tier. And as she promotes her role as President Barbie in the upcoming Barbie movie, we can’t help but reflect on all the times she gave us style goals. 

Rae’s classic style is a fashion favorite on the red carpet. She opts for bold hues, fun silhouettes, and she loves to play with different hairstyles. From her natural curls to braids and updos, she shows us how versatile Black hair is. The Insecure actress has the holy grail of style teams. Felicia Leatherwood is responsible for the flawless hairdos. And Jason Rembert is the mastermind behind her effortless style.

I mean, how perfect was this NAACP Image Awards moment?

In light of Barbie film scheduled to hit theaters on July, 21, we’re taking a stroll down memory lane. Here are 7 times Issa Rae’s fashion gave us Black Barbie vibes.

RELATED NEWSIssa Rae Is ‘President Barbie’ In The New ‘Barbie’ Film

1. Issa Rae in custom AKNVAS

The 54th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Issa Rae gave shape and volume at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. The actress posed in a custom AKNVAS gown.

2. Issa Rae in Mônot

29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals Source:Getty

Issa Rae was a sight for sore eyes at the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration. She wore a neon orange two-piece set by Mônot.

3. Issa Rae in a racy red dress

HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception Source:Getty

Get into Black Barbie’s late-night look! Issa Rae attended the HBO Max Emmy Nominees’ Reception in a sexy red dress with cutout detailing on the chest.

4. Issa Rae in The Sei

Los Angeles Series Premiere of HBO Max's RAP SH!T Source:Getty

Issa Rae donned a green mini dress by The Sei at the Los Angeles series premiere of HBO Max’s RAP SH!T. 

5. Issa Rae in Rokh

Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Insecure" Season 5 Source:Getty

Issa Rae was a complete stunner in a camel-colored, feather-trimmed Rokh dress at the Premiere of HBO’s Insecure Season 5.

6. Issa Rae in Aliette NY

73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live Source:Getty

Who could forget this jaw-dropping Aliette NY moment from the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards?

7. Issa Rae in Balmain

The Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Little" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Issa Rae wore a sparkly Balmain cocktail dress to the premiere of Universal Pictures Little. Now THIS is how you rock a LBD!

RELATED TAGS

Issa Rae Newsletter
Press Junket And Photo Call For "Barbie" 7 items
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha Badger

7 Times Issa Rae’s Fashion Gave Us Black Barbie Vibes

More From HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close