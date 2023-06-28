Issa Rae’s fashion has always been top-tier. And as she promotes her role as President Barbie in the upcoming Barbie movie, we can’t help but reflect on all the times she gave us style goals.
Rae’s classic style is a fashion favorite on the red carpet. She opts for bold hues, fun silhouettes, and she loves to play with different hairstyles. From her natural curls to braids and updos, she shows us how versatile Black hair is. The Insecure actress has the holy grail of style teams. Felicia Leatherwood is responsible for the flawless hairdos. And Jason Rembert is the mastermind behind her effortless style.
I mean, how perfect was this NAACP Image Awards moment?
In light of Barbie film scheduled to hit theaters on July, 21, we’re taking a stroll down memory lane. Here are 7 times Issa Rae’s fashion gave us Black Barbie vibes.
1. Issa Rae in custom AKNVASSource:Getty
Issa Rae gave shape and volume at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. The actress posed in a custom AKNVAS gown.
2. Issa Rae in MônotSource:Getty
Issa Rae was a sight for sore eyes at the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration. She wore a neon orange two-piece set by Mônot.
3. Issa Rae in a racy red dressSource:Getty
Get into Black Barbie’s late-night look! Issa Rae attended the HBO Max Emmy Nominees’ Reception in a sexy red dress with cutout detailing on the chest.
4. Issa Rae in The SeiSource:Getty
Issa Rae donned a green mini dress by The Sei at the Los Angeles series premiere of HBO Max’s RAP SH!T.
5. Issa Rae in RokhSource:Getty
Issa Rae was a complete stunner in a camel-colored, feather-trimmed Rokh dress at the Premiere of HBO’s Insecure Season 5.
6. Issa Rae in Aliette NYSource:Getty
Who could forget this jaw-dropping Aliette NY moment from the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards?
7. Issa Rae in BalmainSource:Getty
Issa Rae wore a sparkly Balmain cocktail dress to the premiere of Universal Pictures Little. Now THIS is how you rock a LBD!
