Subscribe
Movies

Issa Rae Is ‘President Barbie’ In The New ‘Barbie’ Film

Issa Rae is a barbie in real life.

Published on April 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Issa Rae President Barbie

Source: Warner Bros. / Barbie The Movie

Famed retail brand Barbie took to social media to announce the dolls that will star in the upcoming film, Barbie, and Issa Rae is on the roster as President Barbie.

Issa Rae is a barbie in real life so it’s a no-brainer our girl is starring in this highly anticipated flick. With her smooth brown skin, bubbly personality, superb acting skills, and perfect smile makes her more than qualified to eat this role up.

Related Stories

Issa Rae will be among a star-studded cast that includes America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, and Kingsley Ben-Adir to name a few. While most of the actors will be portrayed as dolls, some of them will play humans in the film.

We are thrilled to see Issa Rae shine in her role as President Barbie. Barbie’s inclusivity has expanded to all ethnicities and the brand has even made tribute dolls that salute some of our brightest and most talented Black women. We are loving Barbie’s evolution and looking forward to more of what the brand has in store.

Barbie will hit theaters July 21st. For more information, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Barbie Honors Madam C.J. Walker With An Inspiring Women Doll

Issa Rae Is Radiant On XONecole’s Inaugural Digital Cover

7 Times Issa Rae’s Recent Looks Inspired Our Summer Wardrobe

Issa Rae Teams Up With Delta Air Lines To Launch The ‘Runway Collection’

 

 

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Barbie Black Barbie Issa Rae Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful
Just Added
2022 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit
HelloBuzz  |  Samjah Iman

Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, And Live Nation Urban To Host The Purpose Ball: Bridging the Gap During The Strength Of A Woman Festival

Issa Rae President Barbie
Movies  |  Samjah Iman

Issa Rae Is ‘President Barbie’ In The New ‘Barbie’ Film

LSU v Iowa
Athletes  |  Keyaira Boone

Angel Reese Knew The Respectability Politics Police Were Coming And Chose Self-Love

NCAA Super Saturday Concert Featuring Saweetie
Hair  |  Shar

Saweetie Goes Brunette For Her Recent Performance In Dallas

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close