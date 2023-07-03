Cardi B Brings The Drama In Delightful Schiaparelli Look At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week look is going viral, just like everything else the Put It On The Floor rapper does. Cardi was a fashion vision in Schiaparelli at Paris Fashion Week, bringing the fashion drama we live for in a blackbird wing-like bolero over a strapless black corset gown with gold hem. Cardi sat front row at the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter ‘23 Haute Couture show so it was only right she turn heads in the show-stopping look all the way to her seat. She completes the look with a black headpiece, bun, and Schiaparelli’s signature statement-making gold jewels and layered gold bangles. Cardi’s custom look was designed by Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry.
In other Cardi news, the fierce femcee has been in the headlines as of late. Between a public debate with one of the step-offspring of one of the Titanic subversive victims to verbal sparring with blogger Tasha K (who already owes the Bronx rapper $4 million after losing a defamation case), it’s good to see Cardi back in the news for her fashion.
Despite leftover drama, Cardi has been all smiles even making an appearance on set at the upcoming Bronx rapper Fendi DaRappa video shoot. Say what you want about Cardi but she is always going to show the new girls love.
Keep scrolling for more pics of Cardi slaying at Paris Fashion Week.
1. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B is seen arriving at the Schiaparelli fashion show on July 3, 2023 in Paris, United Kingdom.
2. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B is seen leaving the Schiaparelli fashion show on July 3, 2023 in Paris, France.
3. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B is seen leaving the Schiaparelli fashion show on July 3, 2023 in Paris, France.
4. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi b is seen arriving at the Schiaparelli fashion show on July 3, 2023 in Paris, United Kingdom.
5. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B is seen leaving the Schiaparelli fashion show on July 3, 2023 in Paris, France.
6. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B is seen arriving at the Schiaparelli fashion show on July 3, 2023 in Paris, United Kingdom.
