Blue Ivy Carter Turns 12 Today: A Look Through Her Years

Blue Ivy Carter turns 12 years old today! Once named “the most famous baby in the world” by TIME magazine, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first child has grown up before our eyes.

From her quiet presence to her, at times, stand-out style and personality, Blue Ivy is coming into her very own while managing the lights, cameras, and attention of being part of the Knowles-Carter dynasty. She is big sister to twins Rumi Carter, 6, and Sir Carter, 6, and granddaughter to glam-ma Tina Knowles.

Proud of her family, Tina has been candid about her love for her grandchild. Last year, Tina penned a heartfelt message to Blue Ivy celebrating her 11th birthday.

“You are funny and beautiful and graceful, Kind, and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human. You truly bring me joy!!” Tina said, among other sweet comments, in the love-filled post. See the full message below.

Blue Ivy Carter is carving out her own public lane.

Despite her young age, Blue Ivy has had several memorable moments, making us all feel like big sisters, brothers, cousins, and mentors. More publicly seen than her younger siblings, she has accompanied her famous parents to high-profile events like the MTV Video Music Awards and the Grammy Awards, NBA basketball games, and galas and events such as the opening of Jay Z’s “The Book of HOV” in Brooklyn.

Each appearance has garnered immediate attention, with fans commenting on Blue Ivy’s style choices and interaction with others. As she ages, her popularity soars (and her Ivy League grows). A great example of this is her impact on her mother’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

In addition to it being the “highest-grossing tour by a female artist,” the concerts introduced Blue Ivy in a new way, providing fans a surprising opportunity to learn more about her. Thanks to the RENAISSANCE Film, we’ve learned Blue Ivy’s conviction and growing confidence kept her a staple on the stage. We also discovered that she spoke up at times – impacting the performance set – and matured as the concert continued.

Beyoncé wrote a rare message to Blue Ivy during the tour. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” gushes the Queen of RENAISSANCE.

Whether seeing her on stage throwing up the heart sign or accompanying her parents courtside, Blue Ivy continues to shine and impress us. We love to see her Black girl magic!

With Blue Ivy just one year from becoming a teenager, time is going fast! So HelloBeautiful has compiled a gallery of favorite pictures, memorable moments, and facts about the eldest Carter child.

Happy birthday, Blue Ivy!