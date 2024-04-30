Subscribe
Prom 2024: Chance Combs Heads Off To Prom With Branson Bailey

Keep scrolling to see adorable images of the celebrity teen couple.

Published on April 30, 2024

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

We’re not crying – you’re crying. 

Prom season has arrived, which means it’s time for stunning photos, gorgeous glamour, and adorable moments that make us say, “Awww.” 

Many kids and parents, including those in Black Hollywood, highly anticipate prom. The event is a place to shine and signifies a critical moment in teenagers’ lives as they prepare for exciting new chapters.

Chance Combs, the eldest daughter of Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Branson Bailey, the younger brother to Chloe and Halle Bailey, are two celebrity teens who recently celebrated all that is prom and prom season. According to pictures on various social media accounts, the young couple went to prom over the weekend and looked absolutely stunning.

As we stated before, ‘we’re not crying.’

RELATED: 5 Epic Prom Send-Offs That Look Better Than The Actual Prom

Chance Combs and Branson Bailey look lovely in lilac, silver, and black for Prom 2024.

Chance, who Diddy shares with his longtime friend and entrepreneur Sarah Chapman, chose a sequin lilac gown for the occasion. Her strapless dress had a sweetheart neckline and featured stunning design notes, such as flower appliques and a crisscross corset tie-back. Chance accessorized her look with purple dangle earrings. The famous teen kept her makeup and beauty fresh and bright with a loose ponytail, purple eyeshadow, and nude lip.

Branson complemented his date’s fly with a suave black tuxedo with a bowtie and vest. He wore a boutonniere in the same style as Chance’s corsage.

Branson posted a carousel of images on his Instagram account. The photos included the two posing together, looking adoringly at each other, and one headline picture of Chance and Branson posing next to large purple and silver balloons.

Celebrity family members, “aunties,” fans, and friends jumped into Branson’s comment section to show their love. Many also commented on similar posts shared by Chance and Chance’s mother, Sarah.

Notable A-listers dropping emojis and celebratory quotes include Chloe and Halle Bailey, Misa Hylton, Kimora Lee Simmons, Stevie J, Mimi Faust, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, Yung Miami, and more.

The celebrity couple has been reportedly dating for some time. In February 2024, Essence first reported that Chance and Branson ‘might be an item.’

