Jess Hilarious Debuts A New ‘Break Ya Neck’ Bob On Instagram

Jess has to 'look both ways before crossing the street' in this haircut because it is just that fly.

Published on April 27, 2024

jess hilarious 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Are you interested in wearing a bob but don’t want to cut your natural hair? You may want to try a quick weave option like Jess Hilarious.

The mommy-to-be debuted a new bob over the weekend—and it’s a banger. Her new style is sleek, chic, and on-trend for the warm spring and summer months.

RELATED: Jess Hilarious Reveals She’s Pregnant On ‘The Breakfast Club

We are gagging over The Breakfast Club host’s head-turning hair moment.

Jess‘s bob has a dark hue, soft curls, and stacked layers on layers. Breaking your neck with Jess’ new hairstyle just might be worth it. 

Yes, Sis, the bob is bobbing.

Get details on Jess Hilarious’ new bob life.

Stylist Courtney Pinkk shared a video of the Baltimore native admiring herself once the fresh cut was finished. With her natural skin on glow and an all-black casual set on, Jess smiled from ear to ear and stuck her tongue out coyly in approval. 

“Jess, who? It’s Bob Hilarious,” the stylish comedian joked in the salon capture. “Ha! It’s a real f-kin’ bob, OK?!”

Courtney added the hashtags #quickweavebob and #leaveoutquickweave to her reel caption. The Atlanta professional also confirmed with HB that Jess’ style is a quick weave with minimal leaveout.

Jess also shared pictures and videos of her new ‘do on her Instagram profile. She posted a mirror video of her finished look and dropped a carousel post slaying in the sassy style.

In the pictures, Jess shows her growing baby bump in a yellow two-piece cropped top and miniskirt set. She accessorizes her outfit with a green purse and strappy heels. 

Summer Hair Inspo? Bobbin’ With A Quick Weave

While we love the media influencer’s new cut, we aren’t surprised by its flawless fabulousness. Let’s face it: bobs are life. 

The chic styles can be sexy, stylish, and fun all at once. Maintenance is minimal, and depending on how you wear it, the hair look gives grown-woman vibes or a young, flirty era. 

Whether worn long, asymmetrical, with a buss-down middle part, or with a side bang, bobs have us all in a chokehold with no plans of letting up. But though we admire the style, taking the leap to chop our own natural hair to achieve it sometimes causes pause.

That’s why we are so inspired by Jess’s hair transformation.

Utilizing a quick weave method lets the girlies try the bob while keeping other options open for their natural tresses. Well-done quick weaves also double as protective styles.

So, as you consider switching up your hair this season, take a style note from Jess aka “Bob” Hilarious. The quick weave bob may be the shear slay for you.

