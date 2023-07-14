Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Have A Mother-Daughter Date At The Book Of HOV Exhibition

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy had the best mother-daughter date earlier this weekend when the beauties stepped out for the night out at Brooklyn Central Library, where Jay-Z was celebrating his Book of HOV exhibition.

For their night out, the Renaissance star stole the show when she wore a curve hugging bright orange dress by designer LaQuan Smith. The two-piece ensemble featured a lace button up shirt, which she wore over a pencil skirt was covered in matching lace fabric. Beyoncé wore her hair in a high ponytail that fell in lose curls. She accessorized the look with a small gold purse and gold heels.

Her pre-teen daughter, Blue Ivy, rocked a contrasting blue off-the-shoulder denim dress. The Grammy winner accessorized the denim look with a pair of fashionable sunglasses, a gold nameplate necklace, and a small blue purse with a long strap.

Beyoncé took to Instagram to show off the mother-daughter looks while also showing off her husband’s exhibition and some shots from inside the library. Check out the post below.

We just love seeing this fashionable mother-daughter duo together!

RELATED

Beyoncé Left Us Speechless In An Iris Van Herpen Dress During Her Latest Tour Stop

Jay-Z’s Mother Opens Up About Recently Coming Out To Her Famous Son

Jay-Z’s Mom Opens Up About The Joys Of Being Blue Ivy’s Grandma