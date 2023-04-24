Ashanti And Nelly Spark Dating Rumors After Fight Night PDA

Could it be? Are Ashanti and Nelly back together? The two were spotted holding hands, this weekend, at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight, fueling rumors the former couple rekindled their romance. In a viral clip, Nelly can be seen holding Ashanti’s hand and guiding her through the crowd before finding their seats during the star-studded event.
As if that interaction didn’t spark the rumor mill, the two took to the stage the next day to perform their collab Body On Me.
Ashanti and Nelly dated for a decade but quietly broke up in 2013 leaving fans perplexed about what caused their split. Neither Ashanti nor Nelly have ever fully opened up about what caused their relationship to fail but it wasn’t until their reunion at the Murder Inc Verzuz, that Nelly and Ashanti encountered each other again.
In our 2022 cover story, Ashanti opened up about why she keeps her personal life so private.
“I just feel like it’s really important to keep certain things private, to yourself for yourself. As an artist, we give so much to the public and so much to the world, there have to be some things that are just for you. I just find that it’s better that way to take a lot of people out of your business because sometimes people want to infiltrate for the wrong reasons.”
However, during an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she did say after their encounter on the Verzuz stage that they are in a better place.
“My reaction was wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” she said responding to fan’s reactions. “What I will say is we’re in a better place.”
Keep scrolling for pics of Nelly and Ashanti through the years.
1. Ashanti And NellySource:Getty
Nelly and Ashanti during “John Tucker Must Die” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, United States.
2. Ashanti And NellySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: Nelly and Ashanti attend the 6th annual DKMS Linked Against Blood Cancer gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
3. Ashanti And NellySource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 06: Recording artists Nelly (L) and Ashanti arrive at Haze Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter on October 6, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
4. Ashanti And NellySource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Recording Artists Ashanti and Nelly during Ashanti’s surprise birthday dinner hosted by Nelly at STK on October 13, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia.
5. Ashanti And NellySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 22: Ashanti and Nelly attend the Angel Ball 2012 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 22, 2012 in New York City.
6. Ashanti And NellySource:Getty
Ashanti and Nelly during Sean Diddy Combs First Fragrance Launch for Unforgivable – After Party at Stereo in New York City, New York, United States.
7. Ashanti And NellySource:Getty
Nelly and Ashanti during Ashanti’s 25th Birthday Surprise Party – Inside at Glo in New York City, New York, United States.
8. Ashanti And NellySource:Getty
Ashanti and Nelly attend The Wiz Encores! Summer Stars Series Opening Night Party at K Lounge on June 18, 2009 in New York City.
9. Ashanti And NellySource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Recording Artists Nelly and Ashanti during Ashanti’s surprise birthday dinner hosted by Nelly at STK on October 13, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia.
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Brown Fear Of God Pantsuit To Perfection
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon, Tammy Rivera And Monica's Son Nail Their Prom Looks
-
Bernice Burgos Sets The Internet Ablaze In This Sexy Laquan Smith Cutout Gown
-
Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body In New Beach Pics
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby
-
Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Honey Blonde Hair On Instagram