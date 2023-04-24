Ashanti And Nelly Spark Dating Rumors After Fight Night PDA

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Could it be? Are Ashanti and Nelly back together? The two were spotted holding hands, this weekend, at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight, fueling rumors the former couple rekindled their romance. In a viral clip, Nelly can be seen holding Ashanti’s hand and guiding her through the crowd before finding their seats during the star-studded event.

As if that interaction didn’t spark the rumor mill, the two took to the stage the next day to perform their collab Body On Me.

Ashanti and Nelly dated for a decade but quietly broke up in 2013 leaving fans perplexed about what caused their split. Neither Ashanti nor Nelly have ever fully opened up about what caused their relationship to fail but it wasn’t until their reunion at the Murder Inc Verzuz, that Nelly and Ashanti encountered each other again.

In our 2022 cover story, Ashanti opened up about why she keeps her personal life so private.

“I just feel like it’s really important to keep certain things private, to yourself for yourself. As an artist, we give so much to the public and so much to the world, there have to be some things that are just for you. I just find that it’s better that way to take a lot of people out of your business because sometimes people want to infiltrate for the wrong reasons.”

However, during an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she did say after their encounter on the Verzuz stage that they are in a better place.

“My reaction was wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” she said responding to fan’s reactions. “What I will say is we’re in a better place.”

Keep scrolling for pics of Nelly and Ashanti through the years.