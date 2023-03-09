Subscribe
Ashanti Models For Marc Jacob’s Latest Campaign

Ashanti adds modeling to her long resume with her latest Marc Jacobs Stam Bag campaign.

The Feature Presentation Podcast Official Launch

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Ashanti lives an unbothered life that consists of spending time on the beach and performing on stage, and now she’s adding modeling to the mix.

The Long Island native took to Instagram to show off Marc Jacob’s latest campaign to promote the Stam bag.

The singer sat perched on the floor in a black lace dress, Lili Strappy Platform Pumps paired with stockings, and leather opera gloves, with the Stam bag resting on her side.

The black quilted leather bag was a staple in the 2000s. Now, the bag has been revived from Marc Jacob’s archives, ready to dominate like it did in the past.

The brand rolled out the campaign with a few notable faces via its Instagram page. Model Jessica Stam, the inspiration behind the bag, was the first to make an appearance, as well as Paris Hilton.

Via the post, the brand gave background information on the coveted handbag. “First introduced back in 2005, the Stam Bag has become one of the brand’s most notable silhouettes. Named after model Jessica Stam, the handbag shaped the Y2K fashion scene with its unique structure, soft quilted leather, and bold hardware that seemingly bridged uptown simplicity with downtown edge. Often seen on icons like Paris Hilton, Hillary Duff, Rihanna, and more, the Stam earned the title as it-bag of the era.

As an ode to its heyday, Marc Jacobs proudly reintroduces the Stam Bag as a part of its ongoing M-archives collection.

Shot by Harley Weir, styled by Alastair McKimm.”

You can shop the bag below.

