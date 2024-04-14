Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Courtside Cute: Angel Reese Watches The NY Knicks In A Sheer Body Suit, See Other Courtside Celebrity Style

Published on April 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
angel reese 2023 ESPYs Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Angel Reese hit the court this weekend—but not the way many have seen her do it over the past few months (or most of her college career). The Bayou Barbie was spotted on April 12 sitting courtside at the New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets game. 

Spoiler Alert: The future WNBA player looked fabulous.

Just three days before the WNBA draft, Angel Reese melts hearts at Madison Square Garden.

With the 2024 NCAA tournament and her esteemed college career behind her, Angel was all smiles at the packed game. She wore a brown see-through bodysuit with mock black tattoos sprawling across the sexy garment. The former LSU player accessorized her look with black and silver hooded stacked boots and a matching black leather purse.

RELATED: Basketball Star Angel Reese Scores Major Partnership With Reebok

Her hair was styled in a buss-down middle part. And, her face card was on permanent ‘do not decline’ with a natural beat.

Madison Square Garden lit up once cameras spotted the star college player. Angel, who officially enters the draft on Monday, April 15, posed with the peace sign for photographers and threw up hearts for fans.

Social media also started buzzing after pictures and videos of her courtside went viral. Some commenters even tried to guess what Angel was saying while at the game.

Courtside Cute: See some of our favorite celebrity courtside looks of all time.

The frenzy over Angel’s fit—and possible comments while at the game—exemplifies how celebrities, fashion, and basketball go together real bad. Basketball is not just a sport; it’s a cultural phenomenon, and courtside seats for A-listers are at the center of the excitement.

The coveted spots have become a buzzy area for Hollywood’s elite. One cute courtside outfit can make headlines, and fans gag over the who’s-who seen together kicking it and enjoying games.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Celebrates Easter With Family Sitting Courtside At The Knicks, See How Other Celebs Enjoyed The Holiday

Further, the impact of basketball on fashion – and vice versa – is undeniable. From iconic sneakers and funky streetwear brands to NBA star athlete attire and innovative fashion collabs, the two are a slam dunk.

In honor of Angel’s head-turning hardwood moment, we’ve pulled looks from some of our favorite celebs sitting courtside. 

Keep scrolling to see more star-studded, sporty style.

1. Megan Thee Stallion

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty

 Megan Thee Stallion attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on April 7. The “HISS” rapper wore a sexy black halter with a plunging neckline and black bottoms. On her arm, a neon Hermes pulled the look together.

2. GloRilla

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty

Yeah, Glo! GloRilla attended the LA Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons game in February. We love her baby-tee and cargo pants combination.

3. Porsha Williams

Celebrities Attend Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks - October 21, 2021 Source:Getty

Porsha Williams is a Georgia peach who loves to root for her home team! In State Farm Arena, the reality star wore a coordinated red, black, and white print set. 

4. Nicki Minaj

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty

Nicki Minaj shut down the Staples Center in 2018 in a look that fans are still talking about. The “Everybody” rapper wore a black leather, gold-studded, and fish net fit that is everything. 

5. Beyonce

Beyonce and Jay-Z at Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs Source:Getty

Beyonce looked fabulous at the Oracle Arena in 2018. The Bey Hive leader donned a cream monochromatic look with an oversized coat and strappy shoes.

6. Chloe Bailey

Celebrities Attend Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks - October 21, 2021 Source:Getty

In 2021, Chloe Bailey attended the Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks home opener in a fit that screamed, “IT Girl!” We swoon over her sheer light and dark blue floral fit with black panels. Chloe’s blonde locks are also a mane attraction.

7. Jennifer Hudson and Common

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty

 Common and Jennifer Hudson have been caught at games recently together. The sport is something the couple enjoys – and we love to see their love. Here, the two give us cute and casual in hoodies and dunks. 

8. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

2023 WNBA All-Star Game Source:Getty

If there a such thing as basketball fashion royalty, then Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade would reign. Here, Gabby wears a denim two-piece relaxed set, while Dwyane rocks a contrasting, colorful pastel knit cardigan.

9. Cardi B

67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty

Cardi B wore bold red at the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen. We are gagging over her red satin long blazer and retro-style red matching sunnies.

10. Rihanna and Melissa Forde

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty

Rihanna and her girl Melissa Forde are frequent NBA game attendees. All smiles, the two besties pose courtside with Melissa in a black denim oversized bomber and Ri Ri wearing a cream patent leather trench. The Fenty mogul’s popping red lippie and nail color are also a moment.

11. Coco Jones and Pharrell Williams

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers - Paris Game 2024 Source:Getty

Coco Jones is another “IT Girl” who opted for a red courtside look. While sitting courtside next to Pharrell Williams at the Paris Game 2024 match between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, the singer-actress wears a bright red sweater, varsity skirt, and red knee-high boots.

12. Kash Doll and Tracy T

Celebrities Attend Memphis Grizzlies v Atlanta Hawks Source:Getty

Tracy T and Kash Doll are giving us hip-hop super duo, and we are here for it. The pair, who are expecting a new baby girl soon, are pictured here in black fits. Kash Doll’s is a flattering body suit with gold print, matching gloves, and black and gold accessories.

13. Coi Leray and Winnie Harlow

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty

It’s a moment whenever the girlies link up! Coi Leray and Winnie Harlow give us a fabulous friend moment courtside. Coi wears relaxed jeans and exaggerated orange moon boots while Winnie oozes sexy and bold in a brown leather buckled corset dress with white mesh detailing.

14. NeNe Leakes

Celebrities Attend Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Source:Getty

NeNe Leakes waves at the camera while attending the Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena in February 2020. Her blonde wavy tresses and fatigue jacket are the perfect sporty glam combo!

RELATED TAGS

Angel Reese Newsletter
More From HelloBeautiful
US-ENTERTAINMENT-PRIZE-BREAKTHROUGH 5 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Lizzo Takes Fashion Out Of This World At The 2024 Breakthrough Science Ceremony

2023 ESPYs Awards - Arrivals 14 items
Style & Fashion

Courtside Cute: Angel Reese Watches The NY Knicks In A Sheer Body Suit, See Other Courtside Celebrity Style

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty
Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey Says She’s Relies On Chats With BFF Gayle King As Her Own Form Of ‘Therapy’

Mariah Carey Celebrates Grand Opening Of Her New Exclusive Engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi Live 5 items
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Kicks Off Her Third Vegas Residency In Style – And We Expect Nothing Less

Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 7 items
Style & Fashion

Coachella Street Style: Cowboy Couture Takes Over Day One Of The 2024 Coachella Music Festival

ABC's Coverage of The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One
Wellness

Naomi Osaka Officially Launches A New Mental Health Podcast, ‘Can’t Wait To Hear From You’

FASHION-MILAN-CAVALLI
Style & Fashion

Luxury Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli Dies At Age 83

Trending
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 12, 2024
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Latest Look Is A Cross Between The Mob Wife Style Aesthetic And Vintage Lil’Kim

2nd Annual GQ Global Creativity Awards - Arrivals 4 items
Style & Fashion

Taylor Rooks Rocks Head-Turning Sheer Dress On The GQ Global Creativity Awards Purple Carpet

BravoCon 2023
Entertainment

Kenya Moore Twirls Back Into Season 16 Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Nicki Minaj performing onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden
Nails

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday Nails Have Left Press-On Nail Mavens Gagged

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARD-CULTURE
Style & Fashion

Erykah Badu Gives ‘Main Character Energy’ In Marni

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close