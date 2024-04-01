Nicki Minaj Celebrates Easter With Family Sitting Courtside At The Knicks, See How Other Celebs Enjoyed The Holiday

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj sat courtside with her husband, Kenny Petty, and son, nicknamed “Papa Bear,” at the New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 31. The home-grown family affair comes after she turned Madison Square Garden into Gag City for her “Pink Friday World Tour” the day prior.

In true Barbie fashion, Nicki brought “Malibu” style glam to MSG. She rocked a bubble gum pink pea coat, a pink and white t-shirt, and a soft pink lippie. She accessorized her look with rhinestone eyeliner and iced-out jewelry. The mommy mogul styled her hair with long dark water waves in a side part.

See Nicki’s Instagram capture below as she poses with her husbae, jokes with Ben Stiller, and shares adorable moments with her son, “Papa Bear.”

Nicki’s courtside family moment comes during a busy season for the NY native. She is booked, busy, blessed – and in her bag.

In addition to slaying a sold-out world tour, Nicki recently dropped “Pink Friday Nails,” a line of luxury press-ons, and released a new sneaker line. Launched on March 15, Nicki’s nails are the rapper’s first venture into the beauty space and a collab with her nail artist, Yvett Garcia. “Pink Friday” press-ons range in price from $19.99 to $29.99 and feature 11 designs.

Her first sneaker collab arrives on April 12. The “Barbz” leader teamed up with Loci for the kicks collection. On Friday, March 29, the femcee told fans on Instagram, “11 completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true.”

With so many competing obligations, it’s refreshing to see Nicki enjoying the city she calls home with her family. We love a good New York moment!

