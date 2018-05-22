CLOSE
Slay! 25 Pics That Prove Naomi Campbell Been Fine Since Before You Were Born

Posted May 22, 2018

The Other Festival 2016

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Naomi Campbell turns today and it’s hard to believe that she still looks as good as she did in her modeling days – before most millennials were even thought of.

In honor of the queens b’day, check out these vintage pics of Nae Nae in all her youthful fineness.

1. Unreal.

View this post on Instagram

@cuneytakeroglu💛💛

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

Source:false

2. Wow.

Source:false

3. Kweens!

Source:false

4. Vintage Nae.

View this post on Instagram

#TBT#SUMMERMOOD 🧡 @herbritts

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

Source:false

5. Divine.

Source:false

6. Legs for lifetimes.

View this post on Instagram

#TBT @herbritts 💕💕🌹

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

Source:false

7. O.G.

Source:false

8. Ate.

View this post on Instagram

#Mood

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

Source:false

9. Chewed.

Source:false

10. Legend.

Source:false

11. ICONIC.

Source:false

12. Unfair!

View this post on Instagram

#mood #warrior ❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

Source:false

13. Snatched.

Source:false
