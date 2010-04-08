CLOSE
AUDIO: Rihanna Admits, “Matt Kemp Is My Boyfriend”

News won’t get much less shocking today, but that doesn’t make us any less happy to hear it.

Until now, Rihanna has played coy about her relationship with L.A. Dodger star Matt Kemp.

We first spotted them lip-locked in Mexico in early January, but a few days later his agent was in denial mode. They became decidedly less secretive around the time of the “Rude Boy” singer’s birthday in mid-February and when the Dodgers outfielder introduced her to his parents early last month.

Now, she’s making it official.

“He’s my boyfriend. It’s new and it’s fun. It’s nothing too serious. I don’t want anything that’s going to take up so much of my energy and time right now in a bad way. I just want to have fun, and that’s what it’s about.”

She also talks about her upcoming tour, learning to play the drums, dieting, and planning Katy Perry’s bachelorette party.

Do you think she moved on too soon?

