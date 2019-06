Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Akon who has confessed he practices polygamy and has three wives sure knows how to pick them.

Akon’s wife Rosina who is a stunner, recently sat down to discuss her plans and preparations for an appearance in the African Idol show:

One of Akon’s baby mama wants her money

Akon groupie gives birth