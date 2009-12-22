Top 5 Moments In Beauty & Fashion Of 2009

(From Black Voices)

As the end of the year approaches, let’s take a look back at the fashion and beauty moments that made 2009 so interesting.

Take a look at the top five beauty and fashion moments of the year:

Celebrities Cutting Off Their Hair

While hip hop celebrities Cassie, Keyshia Cole, and Lala Vasquez shocked the public by shaving the sides of their hair, they were upstaged by Solange Knowles, who ditched her long hair for an inch-long cut. Her bold, courageous move, in the midst of status quo Hollywood weaves and hair extensions, caused a wildfire in cyberspace and landed the young singer on Oprah’s couch.

