Cassie Calls Kim Porter Diddy’s Jump Off In Song

Diddy’s girl on the side, R&B singer is going in hard on Diddy’s baby mama, model Kim Porter. I do think that someone needs to tap Cassie on the shoulder and let her know that SHE is the jumpoff!!!

Here are a sample of the lyrics to the song:

So when they see us together, he says I’m just a friend, But me and him know what up, so we know its not pretend also so when she comes up to you, saying that she knows about what we do Ima tell her, What she don’t know wont hurt her What she don’t know wont hurt her And there’s more: So then she goes through your phone gave me a secret name so she wont know

Listen to the full song below:

This could be the Jump off anthem of the year!!

Check out Cassie below:

