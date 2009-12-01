Hot Or Not: 2009 Tokyo Expo’s Nail Art

We have all come across a woman with impossibly long nails at least once in our lives and wondered, “how that heck does she function with those things?” Whereas extravagant nail design and extraordinarily long false nails are often considered a tacky hood trend in this neck of the woods, it turns out that in Tokyo they call it art!

On Monday Tokyo hosted a huge Nail Expo, boasting over 50,000 attendees, all hoping to catch a glimpse of the amazing nail designs on display by the events manicure masters. Check out photos of the nail art that was submitted for the Nail Queen 2009 Awards Ceremony in the gallery below. Somehow, I feel as though I’ve already seen many of these designs on the display board at the local round-the-way-nail shop and called them ghetto, but hey…art it is.

So what do you think, hot or not?

