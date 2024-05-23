Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Says She ‘Stood Her Ground’ Against Red Carpet Security Guard

Kelly Rowland was having a fashion moment at Cannes when a security guard attempted to "scold" her on the carpet, so she "stood her ground."

Published on May 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
kelly rowland cannes red carpet

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

You know what you not gon’ do, is play in Kelly Rowland’s face. The beautiful and equally talented entertainer revealed to AP News, she “stood her ground” against an overzealous security guard at the red carpet premiere of Marcello Mio at the Cannes Film Festival, Tuesday evening.

Kelly Rowland’s stunning red-draped Anamika Khanna was already having a moment when a clip of Kelly checking a red carpet security guard sparked interest on social media. Kelly Rowland’s Cannes moment was so captivating, that we even turned to lip readers and body language experts to figure out what exactly went down between Kelly and the guard. The clip also left spectators debating if the Mea Culpa actress overreacted. But we’re here to tell you, she did not.

Kelly Rowland Cannes

kelly rowland cannes red carpet

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Related Stories

AP recently spoke to Kelly Rowland about the Cannes red carpet incident. “I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries.” She continued, “And there were other women on the carpet who didn’t look like me, and they didn’t get scolded, pushed off, or told to get off.”

The clip shows Rowland being guided by several different guards before ultimately getting to the top of the elaborate stairs where she has a verbal dispute with a woman.

“I stood my ground,” she explained.

This isn’t the first time Mrs. “Motivation” Rowland reminded us all to stand on business when it comes to respect. According to PageSixKelly Rowland reportedly walked off her co-hosting gig on Today With Hoda and Jenna because her dressing room was insufficient.

We applaud Kelly for always demanding respect and equality.

RELATED STORIES:

‘You Are Not My Mother!’ Kelly Rowland Airs Out Disrespectful Red Carpet Usher At Cannes Film Festival

Kelly Rowland Walked Off Of ‘The Today Show’

RELATED TAGS

cannes kelly rowland Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Says She ‘Stood Her Ground’ Against Red Carpet Security Guard

Eye Zone Care. Happy beautiful black woman applying eyes serum near mirror 10 items
Shop

10 Memorial Day Beauty Sales You’ll Want To Shop ASAP

"Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Style & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Remains Unbothered And Unapologetically Beautiful In Cannes

The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner Presented By Instagram, Sponsored By Upneeq, Honoring The Top Glam Squads In Hollywood.
Celebrity

Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage

Disney 2024 Upfront Presentation - Arrivals
Hair

Tamron Hall Just Put Some ‘Braids In Her Head, And Now It’s Over’

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B At Sold Out MSG Concert

Slay Memorial Day With These 10 Pieces From Amazon 10 items
Style & Fashion

Slay Memorial Day With These 10 Pieces From Amazon

GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank - Inside
Style & Fashion

Lauryn Hill And Selah Marley Serve Mommy/Daughter Goals At The Grammys Hall Of Fame Gala

Trending
"Marcello Mio" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Hair

Kelly Rowland Is In Her Blonde Baddie Era

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Day Party With Tank, Ne-Yo & Mario
Style & Fashion

Nene Leakes Heats Up Instagram In A Red Lace Romper

"Marcello Mio" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Celebrity

Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes

2022 Revolt Summit
Politics

Fans Slam Amber Rose For Endorsing Donald Trump

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close