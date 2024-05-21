Subscribe
Trending
Entertainment

Not, Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes

Just tell us where to pull up because we don't play with our good Sis Kelly Rowland.

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
kelly rowland "Marcello Mio" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Kelly Rowland recently appeared to have had an unpleasant encounter with red carpet personnel while at Cannes – and the whole situation isn’t sitting well with us. We are not alone.

Several phone and video captures showing the alleged incident, where a red carpet handler appeared to disrespect Kelly Rowland, have gone viral. This incident, which occurred at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, has sparked some outrage and overwhelming support for the music, fashion, and entertainment icon.

We do not play about our good Sis! 

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Is The Definition Of Fashion Forward At The Launch Of The Streaming App ;Vinivia’

Kelly Rowland dazzles in Cannes in red.

In the viral clips, Kelly arrives on the Marcello Mio red carpet with a flurry of activities around her. It goes without saying that the Mea Culpa star and producer shut it down.

The known fashionista and red carpet slayer wore a dazzling red sleeveless draped gown from Anamika Khanna. Her hair was bobbin in the platinum blonde cut that has become her signature style of late.

kelly rowland "Marcello Mio" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Kelly politely checks a red carpet handler – and keeps slaying.

As Kelly heads up red carpet-covered stairs, poses with media, and waves at fans, videos show event handlers motioning and speaking to the starlet. One handler repeatedly seems to wave Kelly to move and rush her as she works the media.

As she continues walking, another handler appears to step on the Texas girl’s dress and urge Kelly to move along as well. The songstress then appears to respond sharply (inaudibly), visibly unnerved by the situation.

The “Motivation” singer has not spoken publicly about the encounter.

But the truth is, she doesn’t have to. 

We are #TeamKellyRowland – all day.

This incident – while possibly unique to the Cannes Festival and Kelly – is not isolated. Black women frequently face microaggressions and outright disrespect in various public and professional settings.

Despite our immense contributions and achievements, Black women often struggle for the recognition and respect we deserve. And when we push for it, we’re called “too much,” “angry,” or some word with a similar negative connotation.

No matter what happened between the parties in the video on the beautiful shores of France, we are Team Kelendria all day. We applaud her polite raise of the finger and verbal check on the carpet.

Right after speaking to the handlers, the “Destiny’s Child” member flipped her hair, smiled, and kept slaying on the way to her event. The epitome of style, grace, and excellence, Kelly kept moving as all queens should.

See the video below.

RELATED

Kelly Rowland Rocks A Janet Jackson-Inspired Look To The CAA Pre-Oscar Soiree

That Part! Kelly Rowland Urges Us To Stop Belittling Each Other’s Opportunities

RELATED TAGS

cannes film festival celebrity gossip celebrity red carpet destiny's child kelly rowland Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
"Marcello Mio" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Not, Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes

2022 Revolt Summit
Politics

Fans Slam Amber Rose For Endorsing Donald Trump

2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black - Arrivals
Celebrity

Misa Hylton Reacts To Diddy’s Leaked Assault Hotel Video

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
Relationships

Simone Biles Is Not Here For The Continued ‘Disrespect Of Her Marriage,’ And Neither Are We

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas 7 items
Style & Fashion

HB Weekend Style Roundup: JT Takes Her ‘Pretty Privilege’ To The Bahamas, Heating Up The Sand & Stage

diddy and cassie hotel video 8 items
News

8 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

Jessie, D'Lila, Twinning, Sean Diddy Combs, Prom, Kellie Ford
Style & Fashion

The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In Minneapolis
Hair

Hot Girl Hair: See Megan Thee Stallion’s Big, Blonde, and Bold Afro Take Center Stage

Trending
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Saweetie Gets The Girls Ready For Summer With Her New Single ‘Nani’

2024 Black Music Honors - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

LeToya Luckett Shuts Down The Red Carpet (Multiple Times) As Co-Host Of The 2024 Black Music Honors Awards

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Athletes

Beauty & Brains: Angel Reese Graduates From Louisiana State University

Nelly & Ashanti Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of E11EVEN Miami
Pop Culture

Ashanti And Nelly Reflect On Mother’s Day: ‘Yeah Yeah I Know I’m Late’

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close