Style & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Remains Unbothered And Unapologetically Beautiful In Cannes

Following a viral red carpet video, Kelly Rowland returns to the Cannes Film Festival reminding us all she will forever be that girl.

Published on May 23, 2024

kelly rowland 77th Cannes Film Festival

Source: Doug Peters – PA Images / Getty

Kelly Rowland – who we will pull up for at any moment  – made a stunning return to the 77th Cannes Film Festival red carpet on May 22. Her ravishing reappearance comes a day after phone captures of a tense verbal encounter with event staff went viral.

Kelly, the epitome of elegance, poise, and grace, attended the screening of Le Comte De Monte-Cristo in a look we love. As expected, our fashion icon and style queen shut it down. Reiterating to whoever needs to know that you don’t play with her, Kelly’ Kelendria’ Rowland once again proved again she will forever be that girl.

RELATED: Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes

We stan for a Kelly Rowland red carpet moment.

Kelly always turns heads and makes the world stop when she enters spaces. But, following yesterday’s viral video, we do not doubt that even more attention was paid to the “Destiny’s Child” member. (Reportedly, some expert lip readers have suggested that the original exchange stemmed from a staff member rushing Kelly and potentially stepping on her dress.)

Kelly, the ultimate professional, arrived unphased. Slaying the Le Comte De Monte-Cristo red carpet, she was unbothered and unapologetically beautiful.

 The “Motivation” singer wore a stunning off-white, one-shoulder gown with an asymmetrical design, adding a modern twist. The show-stopping gown featured an oversized bow detail and a fitted bodice that flared into a graceful train, creating a timeless and regal silhouette. Styled by Wilford Lenov, the entire dress fit her like an ivory glove.

Kelly takes the glamour girl, glossy wet hair look to Cannes.

Kelly complimented her look with bombshell beauty and hair. Her hair was styled in a sleek, side-parted blonde bob that perfectly framed her face. She gave the girlies a glossy, wet hair moment.

The multihyphenate accessorized her look with a statement necklace adorned with sparkling diamonds, matching earrings, and a ring, adding a touch of luxury. Her makeup is flawlessly glam, highlighting her radiant chocolate complexion and gorgeous smile.

"Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Recapping the night, Kelly took to Instagram with photos of her recent fashion moment. “Day 2,” she captioned the carousel upload.

Kelly’s fans gagged over the images and quickly jumped into her comment section.  They continued to shout out her fashion sense and undeniable confidence, poise, and professionalism. And we are here for it.

