Lauryn Hill And Selah Marley Serve Mommy/Daughter Goals At The Grammys Hall Of Fame Gala

We need more Lauryn Hill and Selah Marley red carpet moments!

Published on May 22, 2024

GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank - Inside

Source: Sarah Morris / Getty

Lauryn Hill and her daughter Selah Marley stepped out for a mommy/daughter date night at the 2024 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala. The legendary vocalist, who has acquired eight Grammy Awards throughout her career, shut down the event with her eclectic style, while her daughter opted for a chic, timeless look.

Lauryn Hill, Selah Marley, and YG Marley have a family night at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala

GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank - Inside

Source: Sarah Morris / Getty

Hill’s reputation for making her own rules extends far beyond her music. The “Doo Wop” crooner has always followed her own style book, and we love that for her. Clad in a black and white Balmain tuxedo jacket, a tiered, tulle peach-colored skirt, and an oversized gold rose broach, Hill flashed her pearly white teeth, which were accentuated by her dark lipstick.

Selah Marley showed off her modelesque physique in a black gown that featured a cut out on the torso. She styled the look with a slightly oversized head tie, and long teardrop-styled earrings.

GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank – Arrivals

Source: Sarah Morris / Getty

Selah wasn’t the only one of Hill’s kids to join her on the carpet. Joshua Omaru Marley, also known as YG, also joined his famous mother at the gala.

GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank – Lauryn Hill and selah Marley

Source: Sarah Morris / Getty

Hill’s contribution to music is felt across generations. The singer, who released “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1998, still receives accolades from the only studio album she’s released during her career.

Earlier today, Apple Music announced that “Miseducation” earned the number one spot on Apple’s 100 Best Albums list. 

“This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love,” Hill wrote.

We couldn’t think of anyone more deserving to receive this award. “Miseducation” is a culture-shifting work of art that exposed Hill’s soul to the world.

Lauryn Hill’s Ocean Blue Eye Shadow Makes Waves At Coachella

 

 

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

