Lauryn Hill’s Ocean Blue Eye Shadow Makes Waves At Coachella

With warmer months ahead, Lauren's eye shadow will undoubtedly be among the top shades to try.

Published on April 16, 2024

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

One of the things we love about Lauryn Hill is her unpredictable style. Between spitting fire lyrics about how ‘money changes situations’ and belting out soulful songs to ‘Zion,’ Lauryn often gives the girls fly fits and bombshell beauty looks. And that’s exactly what the hip-hop icon did during weekend one of Coachella.

Lauryn Hill brings catwalk couture to Coachella.

While performing on stage with her son YG Marley and fellow “Fugees” member Wyclef Jean, Lauren donned a vibrant suit straight from Balmain Homme’s FW24 runway. The luxury fit featured a colorful design by Prince Gyasi with a bright yellow background and black silhouette.

See outfit flicks shared by Lauryn’s stylist Raheem Robinson below.

Lauryn Hill’s ocean-blue eye shadow makes waves on stage.

Lauryn complemented her suit with braids, multicolored beads, and bold blue eye shadow that definitely made a splash. The “Ready Or Not” singer’s makeup artist, Alana Palau, created the look by placing shadow on Lauren’s lid and under the lash line. Matching the bright hues of her catwalk couture, Lauryn’s eye makeup popped against her melanin skin.

We are swooning over the colorful contrast!

Alana achieved the Coachella look with vegan and cruelty-free products from Lime Crime, Claropsyche, and Glisten Cosmetics (all of which were tagged on her Instagram stories). Get into Lauryn’s stage-ready beauty below.

lauryn hill 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Coachella’s festival stage was the perfect backdrop for Lauryn’s blue-forward look. Amid over-the-top accessories, glitz and glam style notes, and unique ensembles, the singer shined as the fashion and makeup girlie she is.

With warmer months ahead, Lauren’s eye shadow will undoubtedly be among the top colors to try. So, if you’re thinking about making waves this summer, you may want to add a lesson from the “Makeup Education of Lauryn Hill” and add this beauty look to your cosmetic collection.

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

