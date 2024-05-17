Subscribe
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Reads Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene For Filth Over ‘Fake Eyelash’ Comments

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is trending after a verbal squabble with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a A House Oversight Committee meeting.

Published on May 17, 2024

Oversight Report on Trump

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

In the words of the great NeNe Leakes, “don’t come for me before I send to you.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had another coming when she thought she was about to insult Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) during a House Oversight Committee meeting, Thursday night. Greene threw the first dagger when she made an unnecessary and hate-filled comment while gesturing about Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s eyelashes, saying, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.” Greene deserved every bit of what happened next. Crockett responded by calling Green a “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body.” Cooked her.

Greene’s anti-Black comments were not only unfounded, they were rooted in racism, but we expect nothing else from the far-right politician. Unfortunately, she had a lesson in you gon’ learn today.

It all started when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) challenged Greene on her comments and demanded the words be moved down. “That is absolutely unacceptable, how dare you attack the physical appearance of another person,” Ocasio-Cortez scolded. Greene, wrong and strong, refused to apologize for her statements causing Ocasio-Cortez to challenge her behavior. At one point, Greene asserted Ocasio-Cortez was scared to debate her because she didn’t have enough “intelligence.”

The committee eventually moved on and allowed Greene to continue, at which point Crockett put the nail in the coffin. “I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde, bad built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” According to MSNBC, the House Oversight Committee meeting was supposed to address the “resolution recommending Attorney General Merrick Garland be held in contempt of Congress.”

Fans have taken to social media to continue to drag Greene for playing herself like she doesn’t look like she permanently rolled out of bed.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

jasmine crockett

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Jasmine Crockett has dedicated her legal career to defending underrepresented communities and standing up for civil rights. She is the youngest Black lawmaker in Texas during the 87th Legislative Session. She was elected as the U.S. representative from Texas’s 30th congressional district in 2023.

Greene’s comments on Crockett’s lashes were an attempt to discredit her position in the House and a dig at her blackness through her appearance. Crockett clocked the tea and responded with a diss that’ll make Greene think twice before she speaks next time. Whew, wild times.

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

