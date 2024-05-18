Subscribe
Trending
Beauty

Sis, Fendi Is Dropping New Fragrances So Get Your Coins Ready

Fendi's new fragrance line includes seven scents to love.

Published on May 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
fendi Rome Daily Life And Economy

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

All the fashion girlies know about Fendi. It is a timeless brand that continues to influence style, society, and culture.

Worn by Black Hollywood “it girls” like Kelly Rowland, Zendaya, and Gabrielle Union, Fendi is synonymous with class and elegance.  The legacy label’s superpower is making us feel expensive and luxurious whenever we are rocking it. 

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Serves Style Goals In A Fendi Monogram Trench Coat

The girls that get it, get it – and they carry Baguettes.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 - Day Two

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

To the excitement of many fashion lovers—including slayers here at HB—Fendi is now expanding its luxury product offerings into beauty and fragrance. And if what the fashion insiders say is true – the new line everything you need and more.

Keep scrolling for info on the drop. Available next month, we’re sure Fendi’s collection includes your new signature scent. 

Find your new ride-to-die scent with Fendi fragrances.

Fendi’s new fragrance line includes seven scents. They are Casa Grande, Sempre Mio, Dolce Bacio, Prima Terra, Ciao Amore, Perche No, and La Baguette.

According to its website, each fragrance is “an invitation to the unique world and secret gardens of the Fendi family expressed through their storied medium – the finest raw materials.” To that end, the new fragrances are not just scents but stories inspired by members of the Fendi family and the fashion house’s artistic director, Kim Jones. Each note and blend is a fragrant example of their creativity and passion for luxury.

When it comes to fragrances, the most important thing to check for is their smell profile and notes. Fendi’s new line promises a mix of orange blossom, Madagascar vanilla, fresh iris, rich leather, tonka beans, myrrh, Italian bergamot, and more. Colorful product images show that the perfume will be packaged in a simple glass bottle design with a black top featuring the ‘Fendi’ logo.

Fendi’s fine fragrances come just ahead of its 100th company anniversary, further solidifying its rich heritage, innovative spirit, and impact on all the rich aunties. In other words, with the Italian brand’s long history of slaying the fashion game, we can’t help but be obsessed already. 

Smell good, feel good: Luxury fragrances are the epitome of self-care. Sis, you deserve.

Investing in a luxury fragrance like Fendi’s is the epitome of self-care. Luxury brands like Fendi provide a longer-lasting, higher-quality experience that is simply unparalleled.

A good perfume is more than just a pretty smell. It’s an extension of our confidence and the final touch to any fly fit. Our perfect perfumes have us feeling like the queens and boss babes we are. 

So, Sis, get your coins ready because you deserve it.

Fendi’s seven scents will cost about $330 a bottle. The entire collection will be available online and in stores on June 20.

RELATED

Get The Look: Michelle Obama Rocks A $3500 Fall Fendi ‘Fit In New York

Gabrielle Union Sizzles In Fendi Couture At The Gotham Awards

RELATED TAGS

Fendi fragrance kelly rowland Newsletter Zendaya

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Rome Daily Life And Economy
Beauty

Sis, Fendi Is Dropping New Fragrances So Get Your Coins Ready

The Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala - Red Carpet
Celebrity

See What Angela Simmons Wore On Her Cakes To Celebrate Yo Gotti’s Birthday

US-COURT-ASSAULT-RAP-SEANCOMBS
News

Horrifying Surveillance Footage Shows Diddy Physically Attacking Cassie In 2016

GQ Men of the Year Party 2023
Entertainment

Congratulations! Draya Michele Announces The Birth Of Her Baby Girl

Oversight Report on Trump
News

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Reads Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene For Filth Over ‘Fake Eyelash’ Comments

Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 16, 2024
Hair

Rihanna’s Blonde Girl Era Just Inspire Our New Summer Look

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Celebrity

Cardi B Covers ‘Rolling Stone’ In A Distressed Lime Green Ombre Bodysuit We Love

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
Pop Culture

Happy Birthday, Janet Jackson! Celebrating A Fashion Icon, Global Sensation & Boss Babe

Trending
2024 Dreamville Music Festival 7 items
Music

2024 BET Awards: Drake And Nicki Minaj Lead Nominations

2024 Strength Of A Woman Summit
Style & Fashion

Mary J. Blige’s Latest Look Further Proves That She Is The Style GOAT

Mastermind MGMT CEO Tamara Taylor
Entrepreneurship

Mastermind MGMT CEO Tamara Taylor Talks Aiding Image Architects, Entrepreneurship And More

35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Style & Fashion

Yung Miami’s Latest Look Is Giving Vintage Lil’ Kim Vibes And We Are Here For It

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close